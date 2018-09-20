4 Homemade Protein Shakes For Building Muscles And Weight Loss

Highlights You can make your own protein shakes at home

Avoid store-bought protein shakes and bars

Try these easy-to-make shakes for a high protein supplement diet

Are you a gym-going health enthusiast? Or are you on a weight loss spree? If gaining muscles and losing extra kilos is your target right now, then a healthy workout regime and a protein-rich diet is what you should focus on. When it comes to increasing protein intake, most of us resort to the easiest way, which is store-bought protein powders. Although, there are many health benefits of protein powder; but who knows what goes inside these products. Moreover, there are many taste-enhancers and artificial preservatives that are added in these store-bought protein shakes and bars, which are, of course, not good for our health. But, fret not! You can make your own protein shakes at home, with all natural foods, which can naturally give a protein spike to your diet. We have listed some easy-to-make shakes for a high protein supplement diet. So, all those fitness enthusiasts out there, what are you waiting for? It's time to don the chef's hat and prepare some healthy protein-rich drinks before you hit the gym.





Coconut And Almond Protein Shake



We all know that almonds are a great source of protein. A cup (30 grams) of almonds has 6 grams of natural proteins. The milk gives that extra dose of protein and flaxseeds give omega-3s.





Homemade coconut-almond protein shake





Ingredients: 20 almonds, 2 cups of water, dried coconut, cinnamon powder, flaxseeds, and 2 cups of whole milk.



Method: Soak the almonds and dried coconut in water over night, and grind them both to a thick paste in the morning. Now, add milk, flaxseeds, and a pinch of cinnamon to it. Stir the mixture and pour it in a tall glass or in your protein shaker.





Blueberry Protein Shake



Are you bored of those limited options of flavour you have for your protein shakes? Try this blueberry protein shake for a change. Blueberries are a great source of vitamin C, and when paired with other protein-rich foods like almond milk and chia seeds, this natural protein shake can easily substitute your store-bought protein shake.





Blueberries are a great source of vitamin C.







Ingredients: Half a cup of washed blueberries, 2 cups of almond milk, 2 mounting spoons of whole oatmeal, chia seeds and 1 tablespoon of raw honey.



Method: Add all the ingredients and grind them to a thick smooth paste in a grinder. Add some crushed ice to it and shake it properly. Pour it in your protein shaker and you are good to go.













Soy Milk-Strawberry Protein Shake



Did you know that combining soy milk with a low-fat food and some soy proteins can help you get rid of obesity? Yes, that's right. Moreover, it keeps your muscle mass in place. Additionally, soy milk is the perfect beverage for you to ensure better recovery post workouts.





Soy milk is the perfect beverage for you to ensure better recovery post workouts.







Ingredients: 2 cups of soy milk, 3/4 chopped strawberries, 1/2 tablespoon ground almond, 1 tablespoon ground melon seeds, 2 teaspoon cocoa powder.



Method: Mix all the ingredients into a grinder and blend into a thick smoothie. Now, pour it into your gym shaker. Add three ice cubes and drink up!





Vegan Berry Shake



Various studies have regarded berries as extremely healthy and indicate that they should be a part of your weight loss diet, owing to their high antioxidant levels. Toss them in your protein shake and have it post-workout.





Berries are healthy and should be a part of your weight loss diet.







Ingredients: 5-6 berries of your choice, 3/4 cup of almond milk and one-third cup of silken tofu.



Method: Add half a cup of crushed berries with the almond milk and silken tofu to the blender. Add some chia seeds to it and blend it to a smooth mixture. Serve the shake with a topping of chia seeds.



Try these 5 healthy protein shake recipes that you can prepare at home with all natural ingredients. They not only improve your muscle mass but also help you lose weight.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.







