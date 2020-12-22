This Moradabadi Moong Dal Chaat Will Satisfy All Your 'Teekha' Cravings

Moong dal is filled with protein

Highlights Moradabadi moong dal chaat is a fiery dal preparation

Moong dal is a treasure of protein

Moong dal is a good source of fibre too

Moradabad may be a small city in Uttar Pradesh, but historically, it holds immense importance in our country. The food of Moradabad (or Muradabad) has its own separate fan-following. Inspired by a gamut of local and foreign influences, Moradabadi cuisine is renowned for its hot and spicy flavour - be it their biryani or dal, the feisty preparations are not meant for the faint-hearted. One of our most beloved delicacies from Moradabad has to be their Moong dal chaat. This thick and spicy dal preparation is topped with crushed papdis, lemon wedges and a blob of butter. Also known as Moradabadi dal, it is actually quite easy to make at home and requires very common, easily available ingredients. Moong dal is touted to be one of the best sources of plant-based protein, and this moong dal chaat may just become one of the smartest ways to sneak some protein in your little fussy eater's diet. Protein helps build muscle and is also good for hair, skin and most importantly, weight loss.





(Also Read: High-Protein Diet: 4 Ways To Innovate With Moong Dal For Cooking (Video Inside)





So, without further ado, here's a fabulous recipe of Moradabadi moong dal chaat that you can whip up in no time.





(Also Read: Move Over Moong Dal Halwa, Try This Moong Dal Payasam To Satisfy Your Sweet Cravings)

Photo Credit: I Stock





Moradabadi Moong Dal Chaat Recipe:





Ingredients:

1 cup moong dal

½ tsp hing

1 ½ tbsp butter

4 tbsp coriander chutney

5-6 papdis

½ inch ginger root

Dried red chillies- 3

2 tbsp lemon juice

2 tsp roasted cumin powder

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp chaat masala

1 cup chopped onions

Salt as per taste





Promoted

Method:

1. Soak moong dal in water for an hour.

2. Drain the dal, transfer the dal into a cooker, add three cups of water, one tsp salt, hing and close the lid of the cooker. Cook until you hear the first whistle.

3. Let the dal cook for four-five more minutes in low flame. Let the pressure ease off.

4. Add half cup of water, boil for another 1-2 minutes. Then transfer the dal onto a dish.

5. Now, start assembling the chaat. Add some crushed papdis, some chopped onions, jeera powder, chaat masala, melted butter, salt or rock salt (as required). You can also add freshly chopped coriander leaves for some added freshness.





Try this yummy snack and let us know how you liked it, you can cut back on butter if you are worried about calorie overload.









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



