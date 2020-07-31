SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • High-Protein Diet: 4 Ways To Innovate With Moong Dal For Cooking (Video Inside)

High-Protein Diet: 4 Ways To Innovate With Moong Dal For Cooking (Video Inside)

Moong Dal Recipes: Use the humble Indian lentil in a number of innovative ways for delicious results in your cooking.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: July 31, 2020 18:45 IST

Reddit
Highlights
  • Moong Dal can be a great ingredient to experiment with
  • The dal can be used to make a number of dishes
  • Here are four easy recipes that can be made with Moong Dal

Lentils have been an integral part of the Indian diet since time immemorial. Moong Dal is one of the primary sources of proteins for vegetarians and it has a number of health benefits associated with it. Moong Dal makes for a delicious and comforting Indian dish, which can be easily paired with your favourite rice or roti preparation. But, did you know that the humble moong dal can be used in a number of ways other than just being eaten as a dal?

The best part about Moong Dal or any dal for that matter, is its versatility. Once the dal is boiled and cooked, there is so much room for innovation and creativity with it. Moong Dal can be used in a number of recipes, and this video encapsulates four of the most delicious and innovative ones.

Here Are 4 Easy Ways To Innovate With Moong Dal For Cooking:

1. Moong Dal Samosa

The goodness of a deep-fried samosa, filled with tasty and crispy moong dal - what's there not to like about this evergreen recipe?

2. Moong Dal Halwa

If you're craving something sweet, thisMoong Dal Halwa will satisfy your sweet tooth without a side dose of guilt along with it.

(Also Read: )

qd2sjodoMoong Dal halwa is delicious and wholesome. 

3. Moong Dal Khichdi

The comforting one-pot Khichdi becomes even more delicious when it's made with Moong Dal in it! Your family will love this delightful recipe.

4. Palak Wali Moong Dal

What could be healthier than Moong Dal, you ask? Palak wali Moong Dal, we say! This nutritious recipe has everything you could possibly need from a dish.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

(Also Read: )

vkhj6aaoCombine the goodness of spinach with Moong dal. 

So, what are you waiting for? Try these exciting and innovative ways to use Moong Dal in your cooking. Watch the full recipe video above for these four recipes. We promise you'll be left asking for more.

Comments

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Moong DalEasy Dal RecipeDal Recipes
Weight Loss: This 3-Ingredient Litchi Drink Is Perfect To Boost Immunity While Shedding Some Kilos
Weight Loss: This 3-Ingredient Litchi Drink Is Perfect To Boost Immunity While Shedding Some Kilos
High-Protein Diet: How To Make Quick And Easy Chicken Tikka With Just 1 Spoon Of Oil
High-Protein Diet: How To Make Quick And Easy Chicken Tikka With Just 1 Spoon Of Oil

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 