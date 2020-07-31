Highlights Moong Dal can be a great ingredient to experiment with

The dal can be used to make a number of dishes

Here are four easy recipes that can be made with Moong Dal

Lentils have been an integral part of the Indian diet since time immemorial. Moong Dal is one of the primary sources of proteins for vegetarians and it has a number of health benefits associated with it. Moong Dal makes for a delicious and comforting Indian dish, which can be easily paired with your favourite rice or roti preparation. But, did you know that the humble moong dal can be used in a number of ways other than just being eaten as a dal?





The best part about Moong Dal or any dal for that matter, is its versatility. Once the dal is boiled and cooked, there is so much room for innovation and creativity with it. Moong Dal can be used in a number of recipes, and this video encapsulates four of the most delicious and innovative ones.





Here Are 4 Easy Ways To Innovate With Moong Dal For Cooking:

1. Moong Dal Samosa





The goodness of a deep-fried samosa, filled with tasty and crispy moong dal - what's there not to like about this evergreen recipe?





2. Moong Dal Halwa





If you're craving something sweet, thisMoong Dal Halwa will satisfy your sweet tooth without a side dose of guilt along with it.

(Also Read: How To Make Healthy Moong Dal Fudge To Satisfy Dessert Cravings)





Moong Dal halwa is delicious and wholesome.

3. Moong Dal Khichdi





The comforting one-pot Khichdi becomes even more delicious when it's made with Moong Dal in it! Your family will love this delightful recipe.





4. Palak Wali Moong Dal





What could be healthier than Moong Dal, you ask? Palak wali Moong Dal, we say! This nutritious recipe has everything you could possibly need from a dish.





(Also Read: Have This Protein-Rich Moong Dal Idli For Breakfast If You Are On A Weight Loss Diet)





Combine the goodness of spinach with Moong dal.

So, what are you waiting for? Try these exciting and innovative ways to use Moong Dal in your cooking. Watch the full recipe video above for these four recipes. We promise you'll be left asking for more.







