This Quick And Easy Paneer Achari Is A Show Stealer At Every Spread

Paneer is a good source of protein

Highlights Paneer is also known as cottage cheese

Paneer is a good source of protein

You can make a gamut of dishes with paneer

Thinking about hosting a quintessential Indian lunch, you know eventually you would have to include at least one or two paneer dishes in the menu. It does not feel desi enough, until you see paneer popping out of some curry or pulao. The challenge now is to make the fare as exciting possible. Since everybody is expecting paneer in the menu, you cannot stick to the usual suspects. You have to think a little out of the box, and that is when something like this paneer achari can come to your rescue. Yes, we love the cream, luscious paneer gravies, but sometime we do desire a pleasant change. Achari refers to anything that has a pickle-like flavour. This tangy and toothsome recipe is ideal for any small gathering or a lazy Sunday brunch. Another things we love about the preparation is how easy and fuss-free this preparation is. Flavoured with rustic spices like kalonji, ginger, garlic, fenugreek seeds, fennel seeds, turmeric and cumin seeds, this paneer dish is sure to be a hit among both kids and adults alike.





(Also Read:11 Best Paneer Recipes | Easy Paneer Recipes | Popular Cottage Cheese Recipes)







Paneer, also known a cottage cheese is also incidentally a very healthy Indian superfood. Made out of milk, paneer is an incredible source of calcium and protein. Protein helps keep you satiated and prevent over-eating. Protein is also helpful in building muscles. Perhaps this is why we have endless preparations with paneer.

(Also Read: 9 Delicious Dry Paneer Recipes You Would Love To Make Again, And Again!)





Paneer is also known as cottage cheese



Promoted Listen to the latest songs , only on JioSaavn.com

To make this paneer achari , you would have to cut the paneer in cubes. Do not keep the cubes too thick or too thin. Then in oil fry the spices. Then add the onions and green chillies, stir-fry until golden. Then some turmeric and ginger-garlic paste, fry for over a minute. Then add some yogurt, dry mango powder and red chilli powder- these ingredients are key in making the gravy tangy and tantalising. Cook until oil separates. Add paneer in the end, cook until the paneer turns yellow.





Here is the complete step-by-step recipe of paneer achari and let us know how you like it. Pair it with steamed rice, roti, kulcha or naan for best experience.









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



