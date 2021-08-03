If you are feeling hungry, then we are pretty sure that you must be roaming around your house looking to eat something. While we constantly open up our fridge and go through the namkeen dabbas or the leftovers, they might not interest our tadtebuds. And then again, the struggle to find something continues. So, if you are also hungry and not sure what to have, then today we have the recipe of a yummy paneer tikka toast which is spicy, indulgent, creamy and will melt in your mouth in the first bite itself.





(Also Read: Creamy Strawberry Sandwich Recipe - The Perfect Japanese Breakfast Meal For Kids)





Paneer tikka is one of those dishes that people love to have. The paneer coated with spices and herbs and then cooked in a tandoor gives an amazing and smoky taste. This dish is best paired with some green chutney and onions. If you also feel hungry while reading about this, then this paneer tikka toast will surely be your number one recipe in no time.

Here Is The Recipe Of Paneer Tikka Toast | Paneer Tikka Toast Recipe

First in a large bowl mix curd, besan, and all the spices. Combine these and then add paneer, onion and capsicum. Keep it aside for 10 minutes.





Heat some oil in a pan, and then add the marinated paneer. Let it cook till golden brown.

(Also Read: Hungry Post-Lunch? Restaurant-Style Palak And Corn Sandwich May Be The Answer)





Then on bread, add the paneer tikka and grill the bread. Once done, serve it with some yummy green chutney and enjoy.





For the full recipe of paneer tikka toast, click here.





Make this yummy toast, and let us know how you liked it.