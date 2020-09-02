Creamy Strawberry Sandwich Recipe - The Perfect Japanese Breakfast Meal For Kids

Strawberry sandwich recipe is a must-try.

Highlights Ever heard of Japanese strawberry sandwich?

This yummy fruit sandwich is perfect for a fun breakfast meal.

Here's an easy recipe to make it at home.

A visit to Japan is incomplete without trying out the splendid food there. I brought back fond memories of my gastronomical experiences from my vacation and thanks to my love for cooking, I recreated some of the dishes I tried there and loved. Japanese strawberry sandwich or strawberry sandos or fruit sandos (as it is called there) is one of the most popular and loved breakfast foods there. In fact, as soon as the strawberry season starts, you can spot this simple meal being sold everywhere - from departmental stores to roadside eateries to plush restaurants. The sandwich looks so pretty that it'll catch your eye from a distance. Even if one won't buy it, it would probably be prepared in their kitchen!





You can't have Japanese strawberry sandwich and then forget about it. That's what happened with me; its taste lingered on my mind till I blew off the steam by making it back home. Surprisingly, it was super easy to make. So, here I am sharing the recipe with you and insisting you to give it a try.





Strawberries add their sweet and tarty flavour to foods they are included in.

Japanese Strawberry Sandwich Recipe -





(Makes 2 sandwiches)





Ingredients -

4 white bread slices

1 cup whipped cream

10 strawberries





Method -

Step 1 - Cut the crusts of the bread slices and keep aside.

Step 2 - If you can't find whipped cream, make it at home with this whipped cream recipe.

Step 3 - Wash the strawberries and chop them into smaller pieces.

Step 4 - Smear whipped cream on one bread slice, place chopped strawberries all over it and cover with the other slice also smeared with more whipped cream.

Step 5 - Wrap the sandwich in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 10-15 minutes.

Step 5 - Unwrap the sandwich, cut into two or four parts and serve!





Kids love this creamy, sweet, fruit sandwich that can double up as breakfast meal or evening snack. The fluffy cream and sweet and tarty strawberries make for a great combination. Do try this recipe and let us know you liked it.







