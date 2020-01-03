High Protein Snack: This Oats and Almond Chikki Is A Guilt-Free Treat To Enjoy In Winters 

Almonds are also an incredible source of protein.

Peanuts and chikki are two of the winter staples from North India without which are chilly afternoons are incomplete. Chikki is a sweet brittle mostly made with molten jaggery, peanuts or sesame; it is consumed widely during Sankranti and Lohri celebrations too. It is mostly consumed on its own, but nowadays, many pastry chefs are making use of the winter treat to embellish their desserts. You can also experiment with the conventional ingredients in a chikki here and there and tailor it to your liking. If you choose the ingredients wisely, you will be surprised at the nutritional prowess of the delicacy.





In this recipe of oats and nuts chikki, you will find a treasure of protein. Consuming protein-rich foods is an essential component of a weight loss diet. Protein is effective in making you crave less. How you ask? Protein takes a while to digest and also induces a feeling of satiety. When you feel full, you are also much less likely to tuck into anything fried and fattening. If you eat less of fattening foods, you will lose weight much faster. Protein also helps regulate hunger hormone ghrelin. Oats is an excellent source of both protein and fibre, which make it such a hit in the world of health and fitness. Oats are also enriched with manganese, copper, iron, selenium, zinc and vitamin B1. Almonds are also an incredible source of protein. They are replete with beneficial omega-3 fatty acids too that are good for heart and brain. Together they make for a power-duo. Try this oats and almond chikki and munch guiltlessly. Here's a recipe.

(Also Read: 9 Amazing Benefits Of Oats: Does A Bowl Of Oatmeal A Day, Keep Diseases At Bay?)





How To Make High-Protein Oats And Almond Chikki

Ingredients:





1 ½ cup of rolled Oats





¼ cup of chopped jaggery





½ cup of chopped almonds





1 tbsp ghee











Method:





1. In a non-stick pan, add oats and almonds, and roast on medium flame for about 5 minutes. Keep the mixture aside.





2. In the same pan, add ghee and jaggery, mix it well until you get a nice smooth consistency. Do not overheat; you do not want to end up with a hard jaggery muddle. Cook on low flame and keep stirring continuously. This should take about 3-4 minutes. Switch off the flame.





3. In that same pan, add the oats and almond mixture; mix it well using a spatula. Place the sticky mixture on the back of a stainless steel plate. Arrange them according to your desired thickness.





4. Cut it into uniform square pieces using a knife, while hot. Allow it to cool. Your chikki is ready.





You can store the chikki for 3-5 days in an air-tight container; make sure you do not over-eat. If you are trying to lose weight, this delicious yet healthy snack is a perfect evening snack for you; but remember, moderation is key for weight loss.













