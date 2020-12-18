Indian Cooking Tips: Pair These Easy To Make Soy Moong Bhajias With Your Evening Cup Of Tea

Soy moong bhajia is a simple, quick and super easy recipe.

Highlights Tea-time is one of the most indulgent times

We can pair everything from pakodas to bhajiyas with our cup of tea

Here is a delicious, crispy soy moong bhajias that you can try

No matter what the season, occasion or mood is, a bowl of crispy bhajias can make us slurp at the very sight and make us want to indulge immediately. Isn't it? Our evening tea-time is perhaps the only time we want to just sit and relax and eat our favourites. So what better than a mouth-watering bhajia, which is also high-protein, tossed in with yummy spices to pair with it? Soy moong bhajia is a simple, quick and super easy recipe made with the goodness of moong dal and soya bean along with spices to tingle your taste buds.





Packed with protein, moong dal is one of the most popular lentils across Indian homes. The sheer versatility of moong dal is also well-known. From comforting khichdi to fritters and even desserts, the list is endless! Combined with soya bean which is another brilliant plant-based protein source, soy moong bhajia makes for an excellent combination of tasty and healthy to go with your piping hot cup of chai. You can even serve it as a snack at your dinner party.





Bhajias and pakodas are an all-time favourite tea-time snack

Soy Moong Bhajias Recipe:

All you need to do is soak soya bean and moong dal in water overnight, grind to a coarse paste next day. Add onion and green chillies to the paste along with salt, deep fry a spoonful of it in hot oil! You can add more spices of your choice to the batter as well and experiment with black salt, red chilli powder and much more to go with your palate. Serve these bhajias hot with your choice of chutney or tomato ketchup and they are sure to tantalise the taste buds across age groups!

Find the full recipe of soy moong bhajia here.





Promoted

Try these crispy, quick easy and yummy bhajias at home and share your experience with us in the comments section below.













