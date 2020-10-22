Quick Recipe: How To Make <i>Sookhi</i> Moong Dal In Microwave In Just 30 Minutes

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: October 22, 2020 17:50 IST
Eating healthy is a task easier said than done. We often struggle to eat nutritious food, especially on a daily basis. Most of our schedules are jam-packed with commitments, leaving little time to focus on our diet. Healthy recipes do require fancy ingredients, and hence, a lot of cooking and preparation time. But what if we told you the secret to good health lies hidden in your own kitchen? This healthy and delicious Sookhi Moong Dal can be made in a microwave within 30 minutes.
The SookhiMoong Dal is an interesting and unique spin on the traditional Moong Dal recipe. For instance, usually the Dal is prepared with a gravy but this Dal recipe does not require that. The Sookhi Moong Dal packs the goodness and nutrition of Moong Dal within an all-new avatar. A single 100-gram serving of Moong Dal may fulfil upto 48% of your daily protein requirement, as per the USDA. The use of an assortment of spices in this recipe also makes it healthy, and tasty too.
To begin with the recipe, soak Dal in water for a couple of hours after washing. Now, drain the water and keep it aside. Start by microwaving oil, cumin and asafoetida in a bowl. Mix finely chopped ginger and stir well. Now, add the Dal and spices and microwave it for a few minutes. Cover the Dal with just a hint of water and let it cook for about 15 minutes more. Garnish with coriander, lemon wedges and green chillies and serve hot!
How simple, right? Eating healthy does not get easier than this. Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Sookhi Moong Dal in a microwave and binge on this healthy recipe, without any guilt.
