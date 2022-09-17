Hina Khan is one of the most loved foodies from the Indian Film fraternity! Most of the time she is busy running around from one set to another, but when she is free, she loves to indulge in all kinds of delicious delicacies! With over 17.3 million followers on Instagram, Hina Khan is one celebrity foodie who loves to bring her fans along with all her adventures. It doesn't matter if she is celebrating a festival or if she is on a vacation abroad, Hina Khan never forgets to include us on her journey.





In the middle of one of her shoots, she decided to take a break and indulge in a classic beverage that we all know and love. She even added an Instagram story of her break. Take a look:

Screenshot of Hina Khan's Instagram story.

Hina Khan was indulging in none other than filter coffee! Filter coffee has a cult following within the country. This South Indian-style beverage is quite a treat for coffee lovers, as it embraces the aromatic flavours of the coffee and enhances it. The secret to this special coffee is the brewing process. It can be tedious to recreate filter coffee at home. If you have been craving filter coffee later, we have found some of the best places you enjoy this South Indian coffee:





Hina Khan is always serving foodie goals on the internet! She often uses the photo-sharing app and gives us glimpses of drool-worthy delicacies. We have got to know a lot about her foodie personality and it turns out, after a long day of work Hina Khan believes in "paet pooja". That's not all, we have even learnt about her funny side through her love for food! She recently drew a comparison between dandiya and Asian food, and we can't help but agree.





What do you think of Hina Khan's coffee indulgence? Do tell us in the comments section below!