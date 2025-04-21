Leftover food is common in almost every household. And let's be honest - there's a certain kind of heartbreak in throwing away that extra food. However, today we have learnt how to use extra rice, roti, sabzi and dal for the next meal without making them dull or mundane. Now, what if we told you there's a new recipe in the block to revamp the extra roti from your last night's meal? And that too into one of your favourite street-style snacks! Sounds interesting, right? Make way for the crunchy and saucy Chinese bhel recipe with leftover roti as the key element. It is healthy, flavourful and a perfect snack to pair with your cup of tea.

What Is Chinese Bhel? Where Did It Get Its Name From?

Chinese Bhel is essentially a fusion-style 'Chindian' (Desi Chinese) street food, a favourite among people in Mumbai. According to food experts, it was introduced sometime around the late 2000s and includes a combination of noodles, veggies and various sauces.





You must be wondering where this popular street food gets its name from. Several theories state that the word 'Chinese' in the dish refers to the ingredients and flavours, including fried noodles, soy sauce, chilli sauce and Schezwan sauce. 'Bhel', on the other hand, comes from the popular Indian street food 'bhel puri' - a mix of puffed rice, sev, peanuts, vegetables and tangy tamarind sauce.

So, 'Chinese Bhel' is a dish that merges the crispy texture and spicy flavours of Chinese-style fried noodles with the tangy, mixed nature of Indian bhel puri. This dish is also considered a great example of innovation, blending different culinary elements to create new and exciting flavours.





Also Read: Mumbai Named 5th Best Food City In The World - See Which Other Indian Cities Were Ranked

Why Use Leftover Roti To Make Chinese Bhel? What Makes Roti Chinese Bhel So Unique?

We all love reducing wastage in the kitchen. And this recipe is a perfect way to save those extra rotis that might have gone hard by the time of your next meal. Moreover, it is simple, budget-friendly and a healthier option over noodles made with maida. Trust us, once you try this dish, there's no going back.





Also Read: 10 Popular Spots For Street Food In Mumbai You Cannot Miss

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Chinese Bhel With Leftover Roti?

The best part about this dish is that you can customise it as per your palate. You can either bake or fry the roti (after cutting it into thin strips), mix different vegetables and adjust the quantity of sauces. Here, we have got you a recipe shared by nutritionist Disha Sethi, who calls it a perfect 'evening snack'.

What Do You Need To Make Roti Chinese Bhel

5 leftover chapatis

2 tsp oil

1 tbsp garlic

1 tbsp ginger

2 green chillis

1 carrot

1 cup capsicum

1 cup cabbage

1 tbsp Schezwan sauce

1 tbsp green chilli sauce

1/2 tsp light soy sauce

1 tsp vinegar

Salt to taste

Sesame seeds to garnish

Step-By-Step Recipe For Roti Chinese Bhel:

Roll the rotis and cut into thin strips. Heat one tsp of oil and shallow fry the strips until they turn crispy. Heat one tsp of oil and add ginger, garlic and green chillies. Next, add the vegetables and stir on high heat. Add the sauce one by one, followed by vinegar and salt. Finally, add the fried roti strips and give everything a good mix. Transfer to a plate and garnish with sesame seeds.

And you have the flavourful, healthy Chinese Bhel ready to be relished. Click here for the recipe video.





Pro-tip: Have this dish hot and fresh to enjoy the crispiness of the roti strips. Also, you can bake the strips, instead of frying, to make them extra crispy. Enjoy your meal!