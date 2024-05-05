In India, you would hardly consider a foodie if you don't like street food. From delightful gol gappas to spicy aloo tikki chaat, the list of tasty snacks is endless. One such dish is Bhel Puri – a snack made with puffed rice, vegetables and tangy chutneys. It is one of the most popular street foods from Mumbai and is loved by kids and adults alike. The best part of bhel puri is that it's versatile and you can easily make this at home. However, to achieve that street-style excellence, you need to be mindful of certain steps. Intrigued? Read on to learn 5 tips to make perfect bhel puri at home!





Also Read: Can You Eat Bhel Puri On A Weight Loss Diet? The Verdict Is...

Fresh ingredients can enhance the taste of your bhel puri.

Image Credit: iStock



5 Tips To Make Perfect Bhel Puri At Home

1. Use Fresh Ingredients

The most important step to making crispy and tangy bhel puri is choosing fresh ingredients. Opt for freshly fried murmura (puffed rice), crunchy puris, roasted peanuts, and fresh vegetables – tomatoes, onions and cucumber – for a delightful eating experience. The freshness of the ingredients not only enhances the taste of the bhel puri but also adds a delightful crunch and juiciness to every bite.

2. Balance the Flavours

Having a perfect balance of sweet, tangy and spicy flavours is a sign of a good bhel puri. Instead of using traditional flavour combinations, experiment with the amounts of tamarind and green chutney to achieve the desired level of sweetness and tanginess. Add other ingredients like chaat masala, red chilli powder and black salt as per your taste preferences. A dash of lemon juice will also take your bhel puri to the next level.

3. Texture Matters

The texture of the bhel puri plays an important role in elevating your eating experience. Maintain the delightful crunchiness of your snack by crushing the puris just before assembling the bhel. Add a generous amount of sev and roasted peanuts to enhance the texture of the bhel puri. The combination of crispy puris, crunchy sev, and fresh vegetables will take your tastebuds on a rollercoaster ride.

Assemble the ingredients mindfully to maintain the freshness of your bhel puri.

Image Credit: iStock

4. Assemble Carefully

To achieve a perfect balance of taste and texture, assemble the bhel puri carefully. Start by mixing together the main ingredients – murmura (puffed rice), crushed puris, boiled potatoes, crunchy peanuts, and diced vegetables – in a large bowl. Then gradually add the chutneys and spices, tossing the ingredients gently to ensure even distribution. Be mindful not to overdress the murmuras as it could ultimately make it soggy.

5. Garnish

The final garnish on the bhel puri adds a visual appeal and flavour depth to your homemade bhel puri. Sprinkle some sev on top of the bhel puri to make a striking contrast of colours and textures. Garnish with finely chopped coriander leaves and fresh lemon juice to add freshness to your bhel puri. A dash of chaat masala will also add a delightful tanginess to your snack!





Also Read: Looking For A Quick Evening Snack? Try This Delicious Maggi Bhel Recipe





What ingredients do you usually put in bhel puri? Let us know in the comments below!