Holi is right around the corner. The festival of colours is our license to indulge and the mere thought of traditional Holi fare is making us slurp already. In addition to the ubiquitous gujiyas and malpua, Holi in North India is often deemed incomplete without a few chaat delicacies. Dahi bhalla, papdi chat, golgappas are some of the festive staples that have made this occasion special for us since time immemorial. If you are planning to make gol gappa at home this year, then we have something that is sure to delight you. As we all know, gol gappas are as good or bad as the paani or the spicy liquid filled inside the puffed puris. Here, we got you two kinds of paani recipe: Teekha (spicy) and khatta-meetha (sweet and sour). This recipe video by food vlogger and YouTuber Parul is all you need to make your Holi memorable.

(Also Read: Holi 2021: This Veg Holi Party Menu Is Replete With Classic Indulgence)

Holi 2021: Here's what you need to do to make street-Style Gol Gappe Ka Teekha And Meetha Paani:

For Teekha Paani:

1. Take fresh coriander leaves in a grinding jar, followed by pudina or mint leaves.

2. Add green chillies, ginger and water. Grind to make a fine paste.

3. Transfer the paste into a bowl. Pour water, mix everything well.

4. Add rock salt, salt, roasted cumin powder, black pepper powder, red chilli powder. Give everything a nice mix.

5. Now add some panipuri masala. Alternatively, you can also use jal jeera powder, chaat masala or dry mango powder (amchur).

6. Next, add some hing and lemon juice. Mix everything well. Garnish with crunchy boondis. Add ice cubes and serve chilled.

7. You can easily store this paani in the fridge for 3-4 days. Now, pour it into your ice cube tray and store it for months in your freezer.

For Khatta Meetha Pani:

1. Take some seedless tamarind and pour hot water on top. Let the imli soften.

2. Take this tamarind water, along with chunks of tamarind and grind them in a fine paste or pulp.

3. With the help of a strainer, strain the pulp.

4. Transfer this fresh pulp to a pan, add crushed jaggery and heat on medium flame.

5. Add hing, rock salt, salt, pepper powder, red chilli powder, roasted cumin powder. Mix well until slightly thick. Turn off the gas, let it cool.

6. Transfer the chutney to an air-tight bowl and store it in the freezer for future use.

7. Take a bit of this chutney in a large mixing bowl and add some water for your khatta meetha golgappe ka paani. Garnish with crunchy boondi.

(Also Read: How To Make Pani Poori From Scratch)

Watch the full recipe video of Gol Gappe Ka Teekha And Meetha Paani here: