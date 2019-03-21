Holi 2019: 5 Chaat Recipes For Your Festive Holi Spread

As a country, it is safe to say we are obsessed with festivals. The get-togethers, the endless chatter and bonding over food, we just love every bit about festivals and the joy they bring along. Holi is one of the oldest and most widely celebrated festivals of the subcontinent. This year the festival of colours falls today, that is on 21st March 2019. Colours, water guns, balloons and gujiyas have become a fixture across all your local markets. If you belong to North India, or have celebrated Holi there, you must be aware of the role of chaat items in a typical Holi spread. From aloo tikki and dahi bhalla to chaat papdi and dahi puri, the grease quotient of Holi is incomplete without these lip-smacking chaat items. Did you know that chaat was actually popularised in the plains around Ganges and Yamuna due to medicinal reasons! Yes, you heard us! What may today give you a serious case of Delhi belly, in 18th century was seen as a unique amalgamation of taste and healing spices to cure indigestion. People were increasingly falling sick due to the polluted canals of Yamuna, interestingly it was also around this time that chillies entered the Indian food scene. So, it was on the advice of a Hakim that Mughals made chaat items made with water and mixed with a lot of chillies and healing spices a regular street fare. Ever since then, chaat has been an intrinsic part of Ganga-Jamuni culture and Holi makes for a perfect excuse to give in to your chaat cravings.

Here Are 5 Chaat Items You Can Include In Your Holi Spread:

1. Dahi Bhalla:Cottony bhallas dipped in yogurt bursting with an eclectic mix of chutneys and spices. Dahi bhalla is one satiating treat that manages to tug at our heart strings each time. Here's one fool proof recipe that is sure to steal the show at your Holi party.





2. Multigrain Sev Puri: Who said festivals were all about indulgence and decadence? Adding a pinch of health to our toothsome treats never hurt anyone. These sev puris pack the goodness of green beans, potato, avocado, coriander, tomatoes, mint sauce and tamarind sauce. A must-try.





3. Aloo Ki Chaat: Crispy fried bits of potatoes topped with lip-smacking masalas, chutneys, chopped onions, fresh coriander and lemon juice, sums up this delicious tangy ride.





4. Aloo Tikki: Flat potato patties with a yummy filling of mashed potatoes mixed with a melange of aromatic spices, daal and other condiments. Team it with coriander or tamarind chutney and indulge.





5. Papdi Chaat: Fried and crispy papdis topped with a pool of sweetened yogurt, fresh chutneys and chaat masala. This delicious treat is one Holi staple you cannot miss out on.





If you know some more favourite chaat items, then do let us know in the comment section below.





Happy Holi 2019 Everybody!









