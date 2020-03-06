Shilpa Shetty's Holi Special Almond Milk Thandai Is All Things Healthy And Flavourful

Shilpa Shetty made delicious almond milk thandai.

Highlights Shilpa Shetty made a Holi special thandai for the festival

The thandai was made with rose petals and almond milk

It has zero added sugar and is vegan-friendly too

Holi 2020 is right around the corner and the fervour for the festival is in full swing. As we prep our Holi special menus in the buildup to the festival, the search for delicious recipes is on. It is a myth that festival food has to be loaded with sugar and calories. There are a number of festive recipes that are delicious, flavourful and still super healthy. Shilpa Shetty's healthy almond milk thandai is one such recipe that is enriched with nutritive goodness and is light on the stomach too.





Shilpa Shetty shared a video of the recipe on her IGTV handle. She shared a writeup about the recipe, explaining how Holi requires high energy levels which makes this recipe perfect. "Amid all the festivities, it's often difficult to sustain energy levels throughout the day. That's exactly what the Healthy Almond Milk Thandai offers! It is a nutritious energy-booster, which acts as an instant coolant and is a great alternative for vegans too! It can be made using regular milk as well!" wrote Shilpa Shetty on her Instagram handle.





The Holi special thandai is made with almond milk instead of regular milk, thus making it suitable for people following the vegan diet too. The taste is in the preparation of the thandai powder made with a range of spices such as khus khus or poppy seeds, sunflower seeds, melon seeds, peppercorns, cardamom powder, nutmeg powder, elaichi and saunf. To make the recipe even healthier, the almond milk thandai had zero added sugar and used maple syrup as a sweetening ingredient instead. Honey could also be alternatively used to sweeten the thandai, as Shilpa Shetty suggested in the recipe video. The delicious thandai was blended on a hot flame, and then served cool garnished with dried rose petals on top.





So if you are apprehensive that Holi 2020 may make you go off your diet and charter into the territory of unhealthy food, you needn't fret any further. Try and make healthy Holi recipes such as the almond milk thandai at home this Holi 2020, and see for yourself the difference!













