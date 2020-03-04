Best Deals For Holi 2020 That Will Fill The Festival Of Colours With Great Food

Holi 2020 is right around the corner, and here are some of the best restaurant deals.

Holi is right around the corner, and we're all ready to gorge on some delightfully sweet gujiyas and refreshing thandai. While we prep up our gulaals and get our pichkaris ready to drench our family and friends with water, there's a lot more happening in the city if you're not the kind who wants to play the full-fledged 'Rangon Wali Holi'. In case you want to just take the day off, relax and unwind with some great food and drinks, we have a few deals just for you.





Here Are The Best Deals For Holi 2020 Across India:

1. Holi Special Menu at Bengaluru Brassiere, Bengaluru





What is a Holi celebration if not for the delicious and satiating food that goes along with it? A Holi special menu has been curated by Chef Manish Uniyal starring different delicacies from across India. There will be various dishes on offer such as Mathura ki kachori, Bharwan Paneer and Mawa Gujiya along with Kesar Thandai. Check out all you need to know:





Where: The Bengaluru Brassiere, Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore





When: 9th and 10th March 2020, 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM





Cost: INR 999 +taxes





2. The Grand Holi Party 2020 at Grand Hyatt, Goa

Holi is all about partying with near and dear ones, and what better way to do it than with cocktails? Grand Hyatt, Goa has some delectable cocktails on offer infused with the quintessential Holi drink - Thandai. Yes, you heard that right! Thandai-infused cocktails are the major attraction at the Fifth edition of the Grand Holi Party. This includes drinks such as the Kokum Thandai Cocktail and the Rose Nariyal Thandai, along with sumptuous snacks, pakoras and chaat. Here are all the details:





Where: Grand Hyatt Goa





When: 10th March 2020, 11am onwards





Cost: INR 1250 onwards





3. Colour-Bombed Cocktails at Foxtrot, New Delhi & Gurgaon





If cocktails are your thing, there couldn't be a better place than Foxtrot to go to. The restaurant which is in New Delhi's Khan Market area has sumptuous thandai laced with spectacular spices and more. The drinks will be a treat for your taste buds, their tasteful presentation being the icing on the cake. Here's what you need to know:





Where: Foxtrot Khan Market & Cyber Hub





When: 9th to 16th March, 2020





Cost: INR 199 + taxes





4. Holi-Special Thali at Machan, Taj Mahal, New Delhi





If thalis are your thing, then Machan at Taj Mahal, New Delhi is where you need to be. Master Chefs have hand-crafted a traditional Holi menu for lovers of the festival to try. The festival is on all-through March, so go ahead and eat to your heart (and stomach's) content!





Where: Machan at Taj Mahal, New Delhi





When: 1st to 31st March, 2020





Cost: INR 1978/person + taxes





5. Holi Lunch at Le Meridien Gurgaon





A specially curated Holi menu at Le Meridien, Gurgaon wiill ensure a long-lasting experience that will stay with you long after its over. Colourful delights along with a sense of togetherness and good cheer make for a truly memorable evening.





Venue: The Latest Recipe at Le Meridien Gurgaon





Date: 10th March, 2020 from 12:30pm - 4:00pm





Price: INR 2000 ++ per person onwards













