Holi is a festival that evokes joy and enthusiasm, with the sky filled with an array of colours. This year, it will be celebrated on March 8th. While people celebrate Holi in different ways across various states, food is the central aspect of this festival. In India, no festival is complete without indulging in lavish food. On the occasion of Holi, households prepare delicious dishes like pakodas, namkeen, gujiya, and chaat, which we all relish. One of the famous snacks made during the Holi festival is Mathari, a savoury snack that can be prepared in various ways such as Methi Mathari, Achari Mathari, and Plain Mathari. However, in this post, we will share the recipe for sweet Mathari to make your Holi celebrations more delightful.





Mathari is a crispy snack that is enjoyed by people of all age groups and goes well with a hot cup of tea. The sweet version of Mathari, also known as Meethi Mathari, is made by dipping the snack in sugar syrup, giving it a sweet twist. These sweet Matharis can be stored for up to a month, making it an ideal snack to prepare for Holi. To make the Halwai-style sweet Mathari at home, you can watch the recipe video shared by Youtuber vlogger Reshu on her channel, Cook with Reshu.

Here's how you can make Halwai-Style Meethi Mathari

In a bowl, take 2 cups of maida and add 1 tsp salt and ghee, mixing all the ingredients well. Knead the mixture with lukewarm water until it forms a hard dough and keep it covered for some time. Once the dough has rested, make small balls and roll them out with a round cutter or a small bowl to make small-sized Matharis. Prepare all the Matharis and keep them aside.

Take a large pan or kadhai, heat oil and set the flame to low heat. Add the Matharis to the kadhai, but do not stir them. Let them come up on their own, and then flip them over with a spatula, frying them until they turn golden brown. Remove the Matharis from the oil and keep them aside.

To prepare the sugar syrup, take 2 cups of sugar and add one cup of water. Cook the syrup while stirring the syrup. When the syrup is ready, add this mathari and cook them until it thickens with the syrup. Turn off the gas and after a while your mathari is ready. Watch the full video here:





