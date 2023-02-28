Holi 2023: Holi is next week and we are already dreaming of the lovely dishes we'll get to eat: gujiyas, kachoris, laddoos, puran poli, dahi bhalla and many more! We'll mostly wash it down with a welcome glass of thandai or lassi. Many of us enjoy making these traditional festive dishes ourselves and sharing them with our families. But are you looking to try something slightly different this year? Are you perhaps tired of bingeing on too many sweets during Holi? If yes, then we have a yummy solution for you: make Paneer Gujiyas! These gujiyas are also a great way to surprise your guests: they look just like the sweet ones, but inside they are filled with a flavourful paneer filling!

What is paneer gujiya or paneer karanji?

Holi 2023: Gujiya has many variations in India - in fillings and names. Photo Credit: iStock

As the name suggests, this dish is simply a savoury version of the classic Holi sweet. The gujiya not only has many varieties but many names. This crescent-shaped delicacy is called karanji in Maharashtra, nevri in Goa and Karnataka, somas in Tamil Nadu, garijalu in Telangana, pedakiya in Bihar, and so on. It is traditionally made with many kinds of sweet fillings, including jaggery, coconut, khoya, dry fruits, etc. Paneer Gujiya, however, is completely different. It consists of grated paneer infused with many spices to form a unique type of filling. Here is how you can cook it at home.

How to make Paneer Gujiya | Paneer Karanji Recipe:

Holi 2023: Paneer, mixed with spices and a little bit of cheese, make this gujiya a real delight. Photo Credit: iStock

This recipe has two parts: the outer covering and the paneer stuffing.

You have to make the outer coating in the same way as you do for sweet gujiyas/karanjis. Simply mix maida, ghee, water and milk to form a thick dough. Knead and keep it covered while you make the filling.

To make the stuffing, heat one tablespoon of oil in a kadhai and saute jeera, ginger garlic paste, green chillies, and onion. Add haldi, chilli powder, saunf powder, amchur, paneer, half-boiled green peas, and kasuri methi to the vessel.

Mix well and finally add honey, crushed cashew nuts and salt to taste. Cover the mixture and let it cook for a few minutes. Add pepper powder along with coriander and stir till the mixture is dry. (You may choose to avoid ingredients that are not to your taste, but always ensure that the final filling is dry and cooled).

Make balls of the maida dough and flatten them into thin circles. Place a small portion of the paneer filling into the centre and seal it.

Deep fry the gujiyas until they turn golden. They taste best when served with methi (sweet) chutney and spicy green chutney - like the ones you use for chaat or samosas.

Click here for the full recipe for Paneer Gujiya

Now you have the perfect savoury treat to accompany all your Holi sweets. As always, paneer saves the day!

