It's that time of the year when our hectic work schedule takes a back seat and we make the most of the last few days of the year with friends, family and loved ones. The holiday season is here and we are attending parties like never before. Glams, glitz and fashion, all are in place. But what tops it all is an extensive festive spread. The season brings along a range of delicacies, making us go on a bingeing spree. And it gets even better when the yummy dishes are beautifully organised on a dining table. Let's agree, a well-set dining table instantly elevates the meal experience. In fact, the dinner table remains the focal point of any feast, creating a welcoming first impression. So, if you are planning to host a dinner party this Holiday season, then we have the perfect table setup ideas for you to win over the guests.





Photo Credit: iStock

5 Types Of Table Setting | What Are The 5 Basic Table Set-Ups?:

The five most common table settings are - formal, informal, Basic, Buffet and five-course. But, for events like dinner parties at home, we preferably go for a semi-formal dining setup.

How Do You Set A Table For A Holiday Dinner?

1. Table Cloth And Runner:

Start with spreading clean, ironed linen on the table, with a table runner just at the centre.

2. Server Plate At The Centre:

Then place chargers or server plates for each guest. The idea is that when the main course is served, the charger should be swapped out for the correct dinner plate.

3. Soup Bowl:

Place a soup bowl on the serving plate and then place a bread plate. With a butter knife on the side.

4. Cloth Napkin:

Keep a cloth napkin on the right-hand side or at the centre of the charger.

5. Spoons And Fork:

Set the spoons and fork as per the usage, working outside-in.

6. Decorate With Flowers And Candles:

Set low garlands on the table with a tall candle stand right at the centre of the table. Type of flower can per your choice.





Now that you have the table set, prepare a lavish meal and make the evening an indulgent one.





