We are all excited to bid adieu to 2021 and welcome in the New Year. While it is still not safe enough for us to go outside and party, we can always celebrate it at home with our friends and family. Keeping that in mind, an essential part of almost any celebration, especially New Year's eve, is to munch on delicious snacks. But what kind of snacks should be kept at a New Year's Eve celebration? We want something easy to make, a snack that we can eat using our hands, without making a mess. Finger foods check all these mandatory boxes. With its crispy and delicious taste, finger food is the perfect snack for parties. That is why we have brought to you some finger food recipes that would make for a delicious party snack.





New Year 2022: 7 Finger Foods To Amp Up Your Dinner Party

1. Chilli Garlic Potatoes

With easily available ingredients you and your family will be able to enjoy fresh potato bites at home. All you need is some potatoes, garlic, chilli flake and rice flour and you are good to go!





Click here for the recipe Chilli Garlic Potatoes.

2. Chicken Tikka Croquettes

Chicken tikka is one of the most loved chicken dishes among Indians. We have found a way to add the spicy and smoky flavours of this beloved dish inside the crispy croquettes.

Click here for the recipe for Chicken Tikka Croquettes.

3. Mozzarella Sticks

This snack is a popular choice in cafes and restaurants. Now you can make this cheesy snack at home. slices of mozzarella cheese are coated in ingredients to give its signature crispy outer covering and gooey cheese-filled stuffing.





Click here for the recipe Mozzarella Sticks.

4. Potato Smiley

No need to buy this snack from the store. With a few easy steps, you can easily make this classic potato snack at home. Pair up with your favourite dip and enjoy!





Click here for the recipe Potato Smiley.

5. Fish Fingers

Boneless strips of fish are marinated in a masala mixture, coated in flour, egg and bread crumbs and then deep-fried to give this delicious snack. These fish fingers are juicy from the inside and crispy outside.





Click here for the recipe Fish Fingers.

6. French Fries

Who doesn't love French fries? This classic potato snack is our go-to food for all occasions! Rather than spending money to buy this snack, we can easily make it at home with this quick and easy recipe.





Click here for the recipe for French Fries.

Serve it with ketchup.

7. Chicken Nuggets

Loved by all, this crispy tiny treat is simply irresistible! And the best part is - this recipe is so easy to make and requires just a few ingredients in its preparation. Pair it up with your favourite dip and savour!





Click here for the recipe for Chicken Nuggets.





Try out these recipes and do tell us in the comments section how you liked them.