Thanks to our dependence on processed, fried and greasy food, cholesterol problems amongst young and old have spiked up in the near past. On top of this, the constant sitting, long hours of work and no exercise during the pandemic have only made matters worse. And while many of us must have heard that high cholesterol may be the primary reason for heart diseases, not all of us know how to ward off these said cholesterol problems.





It is no secret that a healthy lifestyle, exercise and good diet are the solution to many diseases, including high cholesterol problems. But, what are these healthy foods that we can include in our diet to stay safe and away from cholesterol problems? Well, if these are the questions in your mind, you've come to just the right place because given below are the many common fruits and vegetables you can include in your diet which may help with reducing the unhealthy cholesterol count of your body.

Here Are 5 food items that may help reduce bad cholesterol levels:

1. Barley:

Barley is high in fibre, protein and is used for many issues like lowering cholesterol and promoting weight loss. Bangalore-based nutritionist Anju Sood has to say this about barley and its benefits - "Fibre increases the ability of your heart to do away with the bad cholesterol. Barley Water is a good source of fibre hence it is essential for patients who suffer from cholesterol problems."

2. Amla:

Easily found in our local markets, Amla is a storehouse of many health-related benefits. According to a study - published in the Indian Journal of Pharmacology - Amla, in addition to reducing cholesterol, was also found to provide benefits of protection against atherosclerosis. Daily intake of amla not only reduces bad cholesterol levels but also reduces the damage due to oxidation.

3. Apples:

We are not unknown to the many benefits that apples possess, after all, we have been hearing about it since forever. 'Healing Foods', a book published by DK publishing house, says that the pectin fibre present in apples, with other constituents such as antioxidant polyphenols, reduce levels of unhealthy LDL cholesterol and slow down oxidation which is a risk factor of atherosclerosis a condition that is characterised by hardened arteries.

4. Fenugreek seeds:

Fenugreek seeds (Methi) is a commonly found Indian spice used in curries and different dal, but apparently, it can be used to control bad cholesterol too. Delhi based Nutritionist Mehar Rajput says - Fenugreek (or methi seeds) have high fibre content and offer multiple health benefits. These seeds inhibit the accumulation of triglycerides and cholesterol levels.

5. Citrus fruits:

Citrus fruits range from lemons to oranges to grapefruit and turns out all of them are great for keeping a check on your cholesterol levels. According to the book 'Healing Foods', "citrus fruits contain hesperidin, which can reduce symptoms of hypertension and pectin (fibre) and limonoid compounds, which can slow atherosclerosis (hardening of arteries) and reduce "unhealthy" (LDL) cholesterol in the blood. Antioxidant flavones can also lower the risk of strokes in women."

Try including these food items in your diet for a healthier lifestyle.











Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.