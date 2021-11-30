Who doesn't love a Chinese spread on the table? Those stir fry veggies, noodles or meat chunks tossed in tantalising sauces are something which we can't resist. Be it street-style desi Chinese or authentic Chinese at fine-dine restaurants, there's something about Chinese recipes that make us go weak in the knees. From classic fried rice and noodles to chilli paneer, chilli chicken, chilli potato and more, the list of delectable Chinese recipes is never-ending. Here we bring you one such stellar dish that has a huge fan following. It is known as Honey Chicken - thanks to the addition of honey. Imagine juicy chicken chunks tossed in delicious honey along with hot and flavourful sauces and many more fiery ingredients. We hear you, already slurping!





If you are also an ardent lover of Chinese food, Honey Chicken is all you need for a lip-smacking starter recipe. This recipe has a sweet and sour taste that will impress your friends and family in no time. Besides being delectable, this recipe is also very quick and easy. All you need is some boneless chicken chunks, honey, salt, butter and some sauces. Yes, that's it! Wondering how to make it at home? Read on.

Here's How You Can Make Honey Chicken | Honey Chicken Recipe:

To prepare this recipe, take boneless chicken pieces and fry them for 4-5 minutes on medium flame. Once done, keep them aside.





Then place a pan on medium flame, add butter and honey onto it. Once the butter is melted, turn off the flame. Now add lemon juice and salt in the same pan and mix everything well.





Add the chicken pieces into this honey mixture and cook for about 10 minutes. If you want a fiery texture, you can also use schezwan sauce. Your honey chicken recipe is ready to be savoured. Can anything be simpler than that? We guess nothing!





Click here for the full recipe of Honey Chicken.





Pair this recipe with noodles or have it as is. The choice is yours! Try this easy-peasy recipe at home and share your experience with us in the comments section below.



