Summer is almost here, and staying hydrated is extremely important during this season. While drinking water is the best way to do this, eating seasonal fruits can also help. Muskmelon is one such fruit that not only keeps the body hydrated but also provides several health benefits. It is widely available in the summer, and its demand increases significantly. However, not all melons are sweet and ripe, and storing them the right way is equally important. In this article, we will share some simple but effective tips that will help you choose the best muskmelon and store it properly. These tips will make sure that you get the juiciest and most flavourful muskmelon every time. So, let us go through these tips without any delay.





Here Are 3 Things To Keep In Mind While Buying Muskmelon

1. Always Check The Bottom

One of the best ways to select a ripe muskmelon is by checking its bottom. A naturally ripe muskmelon will have a dark-coloured bottom. On the other hand, if the bottom is light in colour, it is a sign that the muskmelon is not fully ripe and may not be sweet enough.





2. Pick A Yellow One





Always pay attention to the outer layer of the muskmelon before buying it. A ripe muskmelon will have a yellowish skin with green stripes on it. Avoid purchasing a muskmelon that has a completely green outer layer, as it is likely to be under-ripe and may not taste sweet.





3. Check The Weight





While selecting muskmelon, pick it up and check its weight. A ripe and sweet muskmelon will feel lighter compared to others. If the muskmelon is heavier, it usually means that it contains more seeds and is less sweet. Also, avoid buying muskmelons that feel too soft or mushy, as they may be overripe and not fresh.

Here Are 4 Tips For Storing Muskmelon Properly

If you have purchased a whole muskmelon from the market and do not plan to cut it immediately, store it at room temperature.





If you have already cut the muskmelon and have leftovers, peel the remaining portion, cut it into small cubes, and store it in an airtight container. Place this container in the refrigerator to keep it fresh.





Avoid storing muskmelon with other fruits and vegetables because its strong aroma can transfer to them and alter their taste.





Many people prefer to clean and dry muskmelon seeds under the sun before storing them. These seeds can be used later in several dishes.

How To Ripen A Raw Muskmelon

Many times, while buying muskmelon from the market, we end up selecting one that is not fully ripe. Eating an unripe muskmelon is not enjoyable because it lacks sweetness and juiciness. But there is no need to worry, as you can ripen it at home with some simple and effective methods.





1. Use A Paper Bag





If you have mistakenly bought an unripe muskmelon, wrap it properly in a paper bag. Make sure to poke one or two small holes in the bag to allow airflow. Now, place this wrapped muskmelon in a warm area and leave it for one or two days. This process helps in speeding up the ripening, and after a short wait, your muskmelon will be perfectly ripe and ready to eat.





2. Keep It With Ethylene-Releasing Fruits





Another simple way to ripen muskmelon at home is to place it near fruits that naturally release ethylene gas, such as apples and bananas. This gas helps in softening and ripening the muskmelon quickly. However, even with this method, it is essential to wrap the muskmelon in a paper bag for better results.





So, this summer, keep these useful tips in mind while buying and storing muskmelon to enjoy its refreshing sweetness to the fullest!



