Summer is here and so is the time to relish all the amazing fruits the season brings along. In fact, if there is one thing that we are thankful for in this scorching heat, it would be the delicious fruits. Mangoes, berries, watermelon, jamun, litchis etc find their way to our fruit baskets, and we love making the most of it. Besides relishing these fruits as is, we also use them in our salad, sabzi, dessert etc. Another popular summer fruit is muskmelon, popularly known as kharbooja in Hindi. Much like watermelon, kharbooja has a high water content that helps us beat the heat outside. Besides, the sweet aroma and flavour of kharbooja instantly stream a wave of freshness in the body.





According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, muskmelon (a member of the gourd family) is rich in vitamin C, fibre, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that help us detox, digest and boost immunity. Besides, it is also rich in beta-carotene which makes muskmelon a great fruit for better eye and bone health. It helps in managing blood pressure too, thanks to its potassium content in it.





What we love the most about muskmelon is its versatility. You can use this humble fruit to make a pool of recipes. One such amazing recipe we recently came across is muskmelon smoothie. Shared by celebrity chef Kunal Kapur on his Instagram handle, this smoothie makes for a perfect breakfast meal during the summers. Muskmelon smoothie is easy, cooling and loads you with several essential nutrients to kick-start the day. Let's take a look at the recipe.

Muskmelon has high water content

Easy Breakfast Recipe: How To Make Muskmelon Smoothie:

Recipe By Chef Kunal Kapur





Ingredients:





1 cup chopped musk Melon





1 cup milk





1.5 tbsp honey





1 tbsp chopped celery





One-fourth tsp chopped ginger





A pinch of nutmeg powder





A pinch of black pepper powder





Few drops of vanilla extract





Three-fourth cup of coconut water





Method:





All you need to do is take all the ingredients into a blender and blend.





Transfer the smoothie to a tall glass, garnish with chopped muskmelon and serve.





Watch the complete recipe video here:





Super easy recipe; isn't it? So, what are you waiting for? Try the recipe at home and enjoy a healthy and tasty breakfast today.





