India's mango season has hit an unexpected roadblock, and the reason behind it is something almost everyone has seen buzzing around their kitchen: fruit flies. Recently, Japan suspended mango imports from India after its quarantine officials reportedly found lapses in pest-control procedures at Indian treatment facilities during inspections earlier this year. The decision has affected exports of famous Indian mango varieties like Alphonso, Kesar, Langra, and Banganapalli during the peak summer season.





Most of us think of fruit flies as tiny annoying insects that appear near fruits, especially mangoes, bananas, and leftovers. But experts say these little flies can become a much bigger issue than we realise.

Why Fruit Flies Are Obsessed With Mangoes

Fruit flies absolutely love sweet, ripe, and fermenting fruits. And mangoes are basically a dream destination for them. The sweeter and softer the fruit gets, the stronger the smell becomes, which attracts fruit flies almost instantly. According to the Cleveland Clinic, fruit flies often enter homes through fruits and vegetables that already carry invisible eggs on their surface. According to the report, a female fruit fly can lay up to 500 eggs at once.

Now imagine one overripe mango sitting in a warm kitchen corner during summer. Within days, those eggs can hatch, and suddenly your home feels filled with fruit flies out of nowhere. Experts say fruit flies multiply incredibly fast, especially during warm and humid weather. That is one reason they become so common during Indian summers and monsoons.

Are Fruit Flies Actually Dangerous?

Most people assume fruit flies are harmless because they do not bite or sting. And technically, they are not directly dangerous like mosquitoes. But experts say they can still create hygiene and food safety problems. A study published on ScienceDirect found that fruit flies can transfer harmful bacteria from contaminated food and waste to fresh food and kitchen surfaces.





Researchers discovered that fruit flies were capable of carrying bacteria like E. coli, Salmonella, and Listeria. The study explained that fruit flies can pick up bacteria from dirty surfaces, garbage, spoilt food, or drains and then transfer them onto food simply by landing on it. So while they may look tiny and harmless, they are not something you want flying around food.





According to the Cleveland Clinic, fruit fly eggs take only about a week to mature. Warm temperatures, sugary fruits, moisture, and food waste create perfect breeding conditions. The flies are also attracted to overripe fruits, sugary drinks, kitchen drains, dustbins, wet mops and sponges, and leftover food.





The Uncas Health District explains that fruit flies thrive in "warm homes with moist environments, such as drains, garbage disposals, and recycling bins." So sometimes the problem could be your sink drain or garbage bin.

Easy Ways To Get Rid Of Fruit Flies At Home

Once mangoes and other fruit ripen, refrigerate them instead of leaving them outside for too long. Cold temperatures slow down ripening and make fruits less attractive to flies. Keeping your kitchen clean is one of the biggest recommendations from experts. The Cleveland Clinic says, "Any residual food or liquid left on these cleaning tools will attract fruit flies."





One of the easiest home remedies involves apple cider vinegar.





Here is how to make it:

Take a small bowl or jar Pour in apple cider vinegar Add a few drops of dish soap Cover it with plastic wrap Poke tiny holes on top

According to the Cleveland Clinic, "The sweet scent of the apple cider vinegar attracts fruit flies, which then enter the trap and get stuck in the soapy solution."