Let's be honest, snacks are much more than "something between meals." They rescue us during 5 pm hunger crashes, sit beside us for chai gossip, travel with us on road trips, and sometimes keep us from attacking dinner too hungrily. Snacking is actually a good way to spread the day's nutrients and help prevent overloading at one time. The crucial point is what you snack on. Research shows smart snacks can improve satiety, support blood sugar control, and even help meet nutrition goals when chosen well.





Summer snacking comes with another plus. It helps with hydration, lighter eating, and replacing nutrients when heavy meals feel too much. So, use your snacks not for random munching, but as tools for mini nutrition opportunities.





So, what makes a good summer snack? While choosing a snack, look for at least two of these criteria: it should satisfy hunger, provide protein or fibre, support hydration, and be easy on digestion. And if you are picking one for travelling, ask yourself if it can survive the Indian heat and travel. Think light but nourishing, not just crunchy and salty.

1. Roasted Chana, The Indian Classic: If snacks had a gold medal, roasted chana would be in the finals. Portable, affordable, protein-rich, and surprisingly filling, it checks almost every box. Protein fills you up, fibre supports gut health, and its crunch satisfies snack cravings. For extra energy, pair it with a small portion of jaggery for a traditional combo or coconut slices in summer. Easy to carry too.





2. Nuts and Seeds Mix, Tiny But Mighty: My all-time favourite. Almonds, peanuts, pistachios, pumpkin seeds - small handful, big nutrition. There is enough scientific evidence to show that these tiny wonders of nature pack a huge health impact. Rich in healthy fats, protein, and minerals, they support satiety and metabolic health. Keep the portions modest, though; they are calorie-rich. Just a fistful, not a festival.

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3. Fruit + Protein Snacks: The perfect summer combination, if you ask me, is juicy fruit with some protein. Fruits add hydration, electrolytes, vitamins, and healthy plant compounds, while protein adds satiety. Try watermelon with paneer cubes or feta cheese, mango slices with plain yoghurt, apple with peanuts or peanut butter, or papaya with curd. These summer snacks help keep your energy up.





4. Ready-to-Eat Indian Protein Snacks: Some convenient and easily available off-the-rack healthy snacks include roasted makhana, unsalted peanuts, roasted soybean or chana mixes, whole-grain khakhra, roasted millets, and baked chickpea snacks.





5. Summer Cooling Snacks: If you are looking for cooling and filling options, try chilled chaas with roasted chana, cucumber sticks with hung curd dip, tender coconut malai, or homemade yoghurt fruit cups. Again, these snacks support hydration too.





Snacks are often underrated, and random snacking does create problems, but when used well, snacks can support your health goals. Timing is also important. Build a snack structure, don't graze mindlessly. Place snacks intentionally:

Mid-morning: Hydrating snack

Evening: Protein-fibre snack

Travel/long gap: Energy snack

When you shop for "healthy snacks," read the labels. Check the sodium, ideally around 120 mg per 100 g, added sugar less than 5 g per 100 g, fibre around 5 g per 100 g, and saturated fat very low, with trans fat absent. Another point is that we often come across snacks fortified with healthy supplements, but a sugary cereal with added vitamins is still not healthy.





My take is that snacks are not diet mistakes. They can be hunger managers, nutrient boosters, travel companions, and, yes, our gossip partners too. You can stay on course with your health journey if it is done right. So, instead of asking, "Should I snack?" ask, "Can my snack do something good for me?" Change the perspective.