The restaurant industry is experiencing an unprecedented boom, with more people dining out than ever before. This shift is fueled by evolving lifestyles, rising disposable incomes, and the growing desire for unique culinary experiences. Today, customers are not just seeking great food; they crave memorable experiences that engage all their senses. As a result, restaurants are going beyond traditional dining by investing in ambience, themed settings, innovative menus, and cutting-edge technologies to captivate their patrons.





However, this surge in demand has also led to a fiercely competitive landscape where only the fittest survive. The pressure to stand out and deliver consistently exceptional experiences is immense. Restaurants must constantly innovate, refine their operations, and adapt to changing trends to maintain their edge. This is easier said than done in an industry where customer expectations are sky-high, and missteps can be costly.





This is where consultancy firms like Secret Ingredient step in to make a difference. By offering expert guidance in branding, operations, menu development, and customer engagement strategies, they empower restaurants to compete, survive, and thrive. Whether it's crafting a unique identity or streamlining processes, Secret Ingredient provides the tools and insights needed to not just stay afloat but flourish in this competitive arena.

Founded by industry veterans Sid Mathur (Director - Advisory & Strategy) and Kula Naidu (Director - Conceptualization & Branding), Secret Ingredient has carved a unique niche as one of India's premier restaurant and food consultancy firms. With over six years of hands-on experience, Sid and Kula have leveraged their expertise in running restaurants, consulting, and branding to provide end-to-end solutions tailored to the needs of the dynamic F&B sector. Whether it's a small cloud kitchen or a luxurious five-star property, the firm's proven track record includes collaborations with renowned names like Swiggy, Olive Group, and Khyber Hotel Gulmarg, among others.

At its core, Secret Ingredient prides itself on offering more than just technical know-how. Their approach is deeply rooted in understanding the individual needs of each client, prioritizing sustainable strategies, and nurturing long-term success. From conceptualization to launch, and menu revamps to staffing solutions, the firm has been instrumental in transforming businesses across various food ecosystems, including hotels, malls, and schools.





Sid and Kula share their journey, experiences, insights, and aspirations in a candid Q&A below.

Q&A with Secret Ingredient Founders Sid Mathur and Kula Naidu

Q: Sid, what inspired you to transition from a career in private banking to the F&B industry?

Sid: My love for food started early, thanks to my upbringing in London with well-traveled parents. Even during my years in banking, I found myself gravitating toward the culinary world, constantly exploring new restaurants and cuisines. When I moved back to India, the passion became undeniable. Partnering with Riyaaz Amlani at Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality and running Social further deepened my understanding of the business. However, I noticed a lack of professional, structured food consultancy in the market, which inspired me to establish Secret Ingredient in 2010.





Q: Kula, as someone with international roots, how has your background influenced your approach

Kula: Growing up in Malaysia and being immersed in South Indian heritage exposed me to diverse flavours and cuisines from an early age. This multicultural foundation has shaped my understanding of food and branding. After moving to Delhi in 2007, I explored various ventures, eventually launching Asian Haus under FoodCraft. Over time, I realized that consulting offered a more dynamic and creative platform, which led me to collaborate with Sid on Secret Ingredient. Together, we've built a firm that thrives on innovation and tailored solutions.





Q: What sets Secret Ingredient apart in the competitive food consulting space?

Sid: The biggest differentiator is our holistic approach. While many consultants focus solely on kitchen operations or menu development, we address the full spectrum of a restaurant's needs- from branding and concept creation to operational efficiencies. Moreover, we're not just consultants; we see ourselves as an extension of our client's team, genuinely invested in their success.

Kula: Another key factor is the breadth of our experience. We've worked with everything from budget-friendly cloud kitchens to ultra-luxury establishments. This versatility allows us to adapt to various scales and styles, ensuring each project gets the personalized attention it deserves.





Q: What challenges do restaurateurs face today that Secret Ingredient aims to address?

Sid: The restaurant industry has always been volatile. For every successful restaurant, two or three struggle to survive. Common issues include poor financial planning, inefficient staff training, and a lack of clear branding or strategy. Restaurateurs often get caught up in day-to-day operations, unable to see the bigger picture. That's where we come in- to provide clarity, streamline processes, and enhance the likelihood of success.

Kula: Additionally, the market has become more competitive with a younger generation of restaurateurs entering the space. They bring fresh ideas but often lack operational experience. We help bridge that gap, ensuring they avoid common pitfalls and make informed decisions from the get-go.





Q: Could you share a memorable project that turned out to be most gratifying?

Sid: One of the most gratifying projects was our partnership with Select CityWalk. Initially, we were tasked with conceptualizing a food court. The success of that venture led to a seven-year relationship where we eventually managed the entire mall. The trust and recognition we gained through this project were incredible.

Kula: Another standout was our work with Swiggy. We helped them conceptualize their first brand and continue to collaborate on various projects. It's exciting to work with such a forward-thinking team and play a role in shaping the food delivery landscape.





Q: You manage your own restaurants while consulting others. How do you balance the two?

Kula: It's definitely a balancing act! Running our own brands has given us invaluable insights that we bring to our consultancy work. For instance, opening Niko, our Pan-Asian space, was a hands-on learning experience. It allowed us to experiment with ideas we later applied to client projects.

Sid: While both aspects are rewarding, our heart lies in consulting. Helping clients succeed, especially those who are starting from scratch, is deeply fulfilling. Watching them grow and thrive is what drives us.





Q: What does the future hold for Secret Ingredient?

Sid: We're in a growth phase, expanding our team and looking to establish a pan-India presence with regional offices. We're also exploring international opportunities to bring our expertise to global markets.

Kula: Another exciting avenue is offering management services for restaurants. Many clients have fantastic concepts but lack the operational bandwidth to sustain them. By managing their businesses, we can ensure that the time, money, and effort they've invested are not wasted.





Q: Any advice for budding restaurateurs?

Sid: Research thoroughly and plan meticulously. Passion is important, but success in this industry requires a clear strategy, efficient operations, and the ability to adapt to trends.

Kula: Don't hesitate to seek professional help. Partnering with a consultancy like ours can save you from costly mistakes and set you on the path to success much faster.





With a blend of expertise, creativity, and genuine care for client success, Secret Ingredient continues to redefine food consulting in India.


