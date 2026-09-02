Refrigerators need deep cleaning from time to time, just like any other appliance in the kitchen. We use them to store a variety of food items, from vegetables and dairy products to sauces and leftovers. Spills and leaks are common, and over time, stains can build up on shelves and drawers, making frequent cleaning necessary.





Fortunately, there is a simple trick that can make this task easier: lining refrigerator shelves with aluminium foil. This handy hack helps keep shelves and drawers clean while reducing the effort needed for regular maintenance.

Why Use Aluminium Foil In The Fridge?

Covering refrigerator shelves and drawers with aluminium foil creates a protective layer. If vegetables, milk, sauces or other food items spill, the mess stays on the foil instead of directly staining the shelves. You can simply remove the foil, replace it with a fresh sheet, and keep your fridge looking clean and tidy.

Also Read: Say Goodbye To Greasy Kitchen Towels With These Easy Cleaning Tips

How To Use Aluminium Foil In Your Refrigerator

1. Clean The Fridge First

Before lining the shelves and drawers with aluminium foil, thoroughly clean the refrigerator. Remove any dirt, stains or food residue, and make sure all surfaces are completely dry before applying the foil.

2. Cut The Foil To The Right Size

Measure the shelves and drawers and cut the aluminium foil accordingly. Lay it flat and carefully cover the surface. Avoid wrinkles or folds, as crumpled foil can tear easily and may trap food particles when spills occur.

3. Save Time On Cleaning

Using aluminium foil means you won't have to scrub shelves as often. When the foil becomes dirty, simply replace it with a fresh sheet, saving both time and effort.

Important Tips To Keep In Mind

Do not cover vents: Ensure that the refrigerator's air vents and sensors remain uncovered, as blocking them can affect cooling performance.

Keep the foil flat: Avoid folding or bunching up the foil, as this can make items unstable and more likely to slide.

Replace regularly: Change the foil whenever it becomes dirty or damaged to maintain cleanliness.

Keep Your Fridge Fresh And Odour-Free

Besides keeping the refrigerator clean, it's important to prevent unpleasant smells. Place a small bowl of baking soda in a corner of the fridge to absorb excess moisture and odours. You can also keep half a lemon inside the refrigerator to help maintain a fresh scent.





With these simple tips, you can keep your refrigerator clean, organised and odour-free with minimal effort.