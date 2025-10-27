Indian cooking is unthinkable without the rich aroma and vibrant colours of spices- masala that define the very soul of every dish. But as the demand for packaged spices grows, so does the risk of adulteration. From artificial colouring to low-grade blending, adulterated masalas have quietly crept into Indian kitchens, compromising both flavour and health. What may look fresh and bright on the shelf might actually be chemically enhanced. Food safety authorities have repeatedly flagged the issue, urging consumers to be more aware. As Paras Budhiraja, Director at Paras Spices tells NDTV Food, "Lower-grade spices are being used extensively and then blended with artificial, and often unlabelled, flavours to 'match' premium profiles." So, how can you ensure your spices are safe?





How Masalas Are Usually Adulterated

Spice adulteration often begins at the source- right from the farm or during bulk procurement. To enhance colour, aroma, or shelf life, unscrupulous suppliers add synthetic chemicals or mix in cheaper substitutes. Turmeric, for instance, is sometimes laced with metanil yellow or lead chromate, both toxic substances. Chilli powder can contain brick powder or artificial dyes, while coriander or cumin seeds may be mixed with husk or starch to increase bulk.

As Budhiraja explains, "Mineral oils and synthetic dyes are added to enhance appearance and marketability. In some cases, even brands unknowingly end up using such adulterated products." The use of artificial colourants makes spices look more appealing on store shelves, misleading consumers into thinking they're buying higher-quality products. However, these additives can trigger allergies, digestive issues, or even long-term organ damage.

Spices adulteration is quite common now.

Photo Credit: iStock

How to Avoid Adulteration Of Spices

For Suppliers :





For spice brands and retailers, the responsibility begins with sourcing. Companies must invest in transparent supply chains, regular quality testing, and close relationships with farmers. The only way to truly control adulteration is by maintaining complete visibility and control over the supply chain. Brands can avoid this by partnering directly with growers, ensuring each batch undergoes purity and residue testing. Using government-accredited labs for analysis helps maintain accountability.





For Consumers :





As a consumer, start by choosing trusted brands that follow FSSAI regulations, display batch numbers and sourcing details to avoid adulterated spices. Be wary of unlabelled or loose masalas sold in open markets, especially those that look too bright or uniform in colour. Genuine spices vary slightly in hue and texture.

How to Check the Purity of Spices at Home

You don't always need a lab to test if your spices are genuine. A few simple kitchen checks can reveal adulteration:

1. Turmeric:

Mix a teaspoon of turmeric in a glass of warm water. If you see a bright yellow streak or sediment settling quickly, it may contain artificial colour. Pure turmeric settles slowly and leaves the water mostly clear on top.

2. Chilli Powder:

Add a small pinch of chilli powder to a spoon of water. If the colour spreads instantly, synthetic dye may have been added. You can also rub a bit between your fingers-pure chilli won't stain heavily. Here are some more tests to check the purity of chilli powder.

3. Coriander or Cumin Powder:

Sprinkle the powder on water. Adulterants like sawdust or husk will float, while pure spice will sink gradually.

4. Black Pepper:

Drop the peppercorns in water-pure ones sink, while adulterated ones (often mixed with light papaya seeds) float.

5. Asafoetida (Hing):

Pure hing dissolves completely in water and has a strong, earthy aroma. Adulterated hing often leaves residue and smells faintly of chemicals.

6. Garam Masala or Blended Spices:

If the blend smells unusually intense or the colour looks unnaturally uniform, it may have been artificially enhanced. Always check for a manufacturing and expiry date.





Indian spices give out rich taste.

Photo Credit: iStock



Adulterated masalas are a health hazard. Being aware of what goes into your masala box can make a real difference. Testing spices occasionally at home can safeguard your meals.