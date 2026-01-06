Indians and their love for chaat run deep. This classic street food speciality offers a wide range of options, including aloo tikki chaat, fried aloo chaat, bhalla papdi, and palak patta chaat - all of which tantalise the taste buds from the very first bite. Chaat delivers the perfect blend of curd, spices, and sweet-tangy chutneys, making it simply irresistible. While traditional chaats continue to charm desis, paan chaat is slowly emerging as an unexpected delight that feels both familiar and refreshingly modern.





Recently, Instagram page @om_caterers_nagpur shared a video offering viewers a peek into how paan chaat is prepared. First, the local vendor dipped betel leaves into a thick green batter before transferring them to an oil-laden pan for frying. Once the leaves turned crispy, the vendor scooped them up with a slotted ladle and placed the crunchy treats on a steel plate. The cooked leaves were then served in small bowls and gently folded before the seller garnished the chaat with an array of toppings such as yoghurt, green and red chutney, and sev.

The internet was quick to react to the video, and the comments section turned into a mix of surprise and amusement. Many were intrigued by the unusual twist, while others couldn't resist cracking jokes. A user called the snack "Paan pakoda," while another wondered, "Aise ideas kahan se aate hain? (Where do these ideas come from?)." Someone admitted, "Pehli baar dekha paan chaat (This is the first time I am seeing paan chaat)," and one person noted, "It's very tasty." Adding a humorous twist, another joked, "Isme chaat masala daloge ya tobacco? (Will you add chaat masala into it or tobacco?)."

How To Make Paan Chaat At Home

Curious to know what goes into this crunchy, flavourful treat? Here's how you can make paan chaat at home.

Take a bowl and add gram flour along with semolina or rice flour. Mix well. Add salt, celery seeds, cumin powder, coriander powder, red chilli powder, and a pinch of asafoetida. Gradually stir in water to achieve a smooth batter consistency. Heat oil in a pan, dip the betel leaves into the batter, and fry them until crispy and golden. Place the fried leaves on a plate or in small bowls, then garnish with toppings of your choice such as yogurt, green chutney, red chutney, and sev. Serve immediately and enjoy the crunch!

With its unique blend of tradition and innovation, paan chaat proves that when it comes to Indian street food, creativity truly knows no bounds.