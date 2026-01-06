Amul, the popular Indian dairy brand, recently issued a notice about a particular viral video featuring its "Masti Dahi". The video claims that one version of this curd product failed a particular lab test and did not meet the quality standard set by the Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The video, posted by the self-declared certification platform Trustified, claims that Amul Masti Dahi sold in pouches is "unhygienic" on the basis of certain laboratory tests that were privately conducted. These claims have received a lot of attention online and have been circulated widely, which has prompted a response from the company.





Amul has refuted the claims and declared, "Such videos have been used to create misinformation and spread unnecessary fear and concern among consumers." The viral video raises concerns about certain bacteria found in the dahi. In its statement, Amul addressed the same by explaining, "Dahi is a live product with healthy bacteria and should be handled carefully as per the instructions on the pack. We are not sure how the sample was drawn and handled before testing."





The brand added, "We wish to clarify that we have gone through our manufacturing process as well as quality clearance reports for batch number SR04CM bearing Use-by date 07.12.25. The Amul Masti Dahi pack meets all quality requirements mentioned under FSSAI as well as Amul's internal quality standards. Amul Masti Dahi is manufactured in ISO certified dairies using state-of-the-art facilities and goes through more than 50 stringent quality tests, including various hygiene-related tests, before the product is dispatched to the consumers."





Furthermore, the company stated that the dahi packaged in pouches as well as cups "undergoes the same processing and hygiene steps." According to Amul, the only difference is in the packaging. It has pointed out that the reason one is priced more than the other has nothing to do with hygienic standards. Rather, Amul says it is "due to the difference in cost of packaging materials."











Previously, Amul had issued another statement regarding viral claims that its dahi had failed food safety tests in Uttar Pradesh. According to Amul, the sample product that underwent testing was not its dahi. The brand stated, "It was incorrectly reported by local media publications and later circulated on social media without any verification." The claims grabbed many eyeballs after a video by a popular content creator took social media by storm. Click here to read the full story.