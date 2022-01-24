Indian food has us spoilt for choice. There are tons of recipes that we make every day. And the one thing that we use in all of the recipes is oil. Whether you use it to add more flavour in your gravies, pan-fry something, or even deep fry those crispy nibbles, cooking oil is a necessity. But every time we make these recipes, have you noticed those small particles left behind from the dishes you make? These particles could generally be of the leftover batter or the skin of the ingredient that you might have fried. While most of us don't care much about these particles, we reuse the same oil again in other dishes. But do you realise how harmful it can be to your health if you continue to use the same cooking oil for multiple purposes? Yes, you heard us!





(Also Read: Olive Oil, Coconut Oil Or Canola Oil: Which One Is The Healthiest Cooking Oil? Find In This Video)





The dirty cooking oil can take a toll on us in various ways. It can give rise to trans-fat in oils, increase your blood pressure, release high amounts of toxins and even increase the rancidity of the oil. Even though we can't replace our cooking oil every day, we can certainly make it cleaner and safe for consumption. So, how exactly to do that? Well, here we bring you some tricks and tips to make your cooking oil cleaner. Check them below:

Here Are 5 Tips And Tricks To Clean The Cooking Oil:

1. Strain through Mesh

Allow the oil to cool before straining it through a cheesecloth, a fine-mesh sieve, a paper coffee filter, or even paper towels. The goal is to eliminate any remaining fried bits in the oil. When reusing oil, these food particles can cause it to burn, so get rid of them as soon as possible.

2. Mix Oil with Corn-starch

Heat the oil and corn-starch mixture over low heat, taking care not to let it boil. Stir constantly with a heatproof spatula, and the corn-starch mixture should solidify in about 10 minutes, then strain.





(Also Read: Guide to Cold Pressed Oils: Would You Replace Them With Cooking Oils?)

3. Add In Lemons

Take the oil and bring it to heat. Then cut the lemons into small pieces and put them in the oil. The black leftover particles will stick on the lemon. You can take them out and strain them for better use.

4. Store It Away From Light

Cooking isn't the only thing that breaks down oil. It can also be broken down by how you store it. To keep the oil in perfect cooking condition, keep it away from humidity, light, and heat. As the oil sits in storage, light and heat will degrade it further, increasing the likelihood that you won't be able to reuse it.

5. Don't Keep It Near Heat

Keep the oil away from the stove, where it will be exposed to secondary heat from other cooking. Instead, you can store it in the fridge and use it once it is hardened.





So, try out these simple tips and let us know which one worked the best for you!