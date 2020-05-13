Olive Oil, Coconut Oil Or Canola Oil: Which One Is The Healthiest Cooking Oil? Find In This Video

Highlights The smoke point of oil is the temperature at which it starts burning

When it comes to cooking, oil is one of the most important ingredients that we can think of. Be it sautéing, baking or frying, oil adds the depth to almost every food we eat. Oil also helps to absorb flavours of a food and enhance the overall taste. One of the most important aspects for selecting oil for any recipe is its smoke point. The smoke point of oil is the temperature at which it starts burning. If heated beyond its smoke point, it not only harms the flavours, but also takes away the nutrients from the oil as well as the other ingredients used in a particular dish.





There are varieties of oils in the market; but knowing the difference may help you chose the right kind of oil for your health and kitchen.





Here Are The Features Of 5 Popular Cooking Oils For You:

Olive Oil

Olive oil is extracted from the liquid fat in olives and contains healthy monosaturated fatty acids. This may help in lowering heart-related risks. It is said, olive oil in its extra-virgin form is one of the most nutritious edible oil. This oil has low smoke point.





Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is extracted from the meat of a matured coconut. Rich in saturated fats, it is a popular option among the people underdoing Paleo diet and Keto diet. This oil, which is solid in room temperature, is used both for cooking and baking.

Canola Oil

Canola oil is made out of crushed canola seed and has less saturated fat. It is dubbed to be good for heart health. It is said that canola oil is one of the most versatile ones because of its light flavour, high smoking point and smooth texture. It is majorly used for sautéing, frying and baking.





Flaxseed Oil

Flaxseed oil is known to be packed with fibre, protein, omega-3 fatty acids and several other nutrients, which may help in weight loss and promote heart-health. Commonly used in vegan diets and is susceptible to heat.





Sesame Oil

Sesame seed oil is known for its distinctive aroma that adds flavour to various cuisines. This oil has high smoke point, hence, it is apt for stir-frying food. Often dubbed as the 'queen of oilseeds', sesame oil is rich in antioxidant, anti-inflammatory properties and unsaturated fat.





Knowing and choosing the right kind of oil is the first step towards healthy eating. So choose wisely. Stay healthy, stay safe!







