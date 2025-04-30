Spinach is one of the most versatile leafy greens and makes a solid base for many Indian dishes. Think palak paneer, palak aloo, or even dal palak-these are staples in many homes. While spinach used to be more of a winter thing, it is now available all year round. Cleaning and chopping it can take a bit of time, but because it is packed with benefits, many people still add it to their daily meals. That said, a few common mistakes while cooking spinach can totally mess with its taste and colour. These simple tips on how to cook spinach might actually save you a lot of guesswork. Have a look.





Also Read: Spinach Pachadi: A Flavourful South Indian Chutney To Complement Your Daily Meals

Health Benefits of Eating Spinach:

Spinach is full of nutrients and has loads of health benefits.

It is rich in iron, which helps in managing iron deficiency and supports better blood levels in the body.

The fibre in spinach supports digestion and keeps things regular.

It also contains calcium, vitamin C, vitamin K, and powerful antioxidants.

All these elements combined make it great for boosting immunity and overall health.

Basically, it is a nutrition-packed green leafy vegetable that deserves more love on your plate.

How to Boil Spinach the Right Way

Boiling spinach sounds simple, but the method actually matters. Doing it wrong can ruin both its flavour and bright colour. Follow these steps instead:

Start with boiling water





Take a pot and fill it with water. Bring it to a rolling boil on medium-high heat.





Clean the spinach





Rinse the spinach leaves thoroughly and chop them if needed.





Do not overboil





Once the water is boiling, add the spinach. Boil it for just 2 to 4 minutes.





Avoid starting with cold water





Never put spinach in cold water and heat it together. That dulls the colour and makes it soggy.





Drain immediately





After 2 to 4 minutes, strain the spinach quickly to stop further cooking.

How To Retain The Bright Green Colour of Spinach

Use Ice Water to Keep the Colour

One of the easiest spinach tips you can use at home:

Fill a bowl with cold water and throw in a few ice cubes.

After boiling the spinach, skip the regular rinse. Instead, dunk the hot spinach directly into the ice water.

This helps retain its bright green colour and prevents it from overcooking.

How To Store Spinach For Months

Add a pinch of salt and a small amount of baking soda to the boiling water.

Once the water is bubbling, add your chopped spinach and boil for 2 to 4 minutes.

Then, transfer it into cold water to stop the cooking process.

Squeeze out the water gently.

You can store this spinach in the fridge for up to one week, or grind it and use it whenever needed.

How to Cook Spinach Without Losing Its Colour

Whether you are making palak paneer or a quick spinach stir-fry, here are a few things to keep in mind:

If using spinach paste: Do not add too much water while cooking it. That extends the cooking time and fades the colour.

If cooking fresh spinach: Stir-fry it on medium heat. This helps lock in nutrients and keeps the dish from becoming mushy.

Avoid overcooking at all stages. The less time it spends on the stove, the better the texture and flavour.

Try these no-fuss methods the next time you are making spinach and enjoy both its taste and all the good stuff it brings to your plate.