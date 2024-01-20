Indians love their tea. We drink it in the morning, afternoon, and evening, and many people also like to sip this hot beverage at night. So why not throw a tea party? We don't do that much, do we? Perhaps, we can celebrate our love for drinking tea and 'spilling the tea' in a traditional British fashion. You don't have to go to London for that; you can throw your English-style tea party at home and invite your friends and family. Wondering how to go about it? Don't worry; we have shared everything you need to make this party happen.

To make things interesting, host a themed tea party, such as styling like Bridgerton characters! The women can wear elegant gowns with matching bows on their hair, and the men can dress up in vintage tailcoat jackets and hats. How exciting!

Photo Credit: iStock

What Time Is Best For An Afternoon Tea Party?

The timings for an afternoon tea party should be in the gap between lunch and dinner. The mid-late afternoon, between 4 pm and 6 pm, is the ideal time for an afternoon tea party. Coming to preparations, we have broken it down into five broad categories to take care of for the perfect afternoon tea party.

Also Read: The History Behind White Tea, And Why It Is A Great Health Companion

Here Is a 5-Pointer Checklist to Plan a Sophisticated Afternoon Tea Party:

1. Send Invites

If you are planning a genuine British-style afternoon tea party, you have got to play by the (fun) rules. We begin by choosing a date and creating fancy, sophisticated, royal-style invites. You can make a beautiful digital invite within minutes and share it with your friends, but please don't do it via a text message on a chat group.

2. Arrange Tea Varieties

Since it is a tea party after all, you have to focus on the quality and quantity of the tea. You can start with some simple options - black tea and green tea, and then add some more flavours like chamomile, hibiscus, citrus, and peppermint tea. Try out the British favourite Earl Grey and do keep masala chai for your desi tea lovers. Keep lots of hot water ready and individual tea bags for all the different flavours. If anyone asks for coffee, show them the way to the exit.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Choose Teatime Foods

All guests love some little, tasty snacks with the tea. Here are some easy options. You can choose the quantity based on your guest list.

Finger sandwiches

Scones

Macarons

Cookies

Pastries

Cupcakes

Mini tarts

4. Cutlery and Setting the Table

The right teacups, teapots, spoons, serving plates, bowls, and other dishes are crucial elements to get the vibe right. If you can invest in a vintage tea set, go for it. If you find it beyond your budget, look for existing cutlery that looks simple yet sophisticated. Take out that fancy dinnerware that is only reserved for special occasions.

Set the table neatly with all the crockery. You can also use a beautiful, vintage-vibe table spread before placing the food and tea on the table. Add some fresh flowers and a centrepiece on the table to make the whole setup look more appealing. Do not forget the napkins.

Also Read: Puerh Tea: This Is China's Best Kept Secret For Weight Loss

5. Final Touches

Once everything is set, make sure you have enough time to get dressed up in vintage English fashion. You can set the ambience by putting the Bridgerton playlist or any other vintage violin sounds on the speaker. Play along with your friends, laugh, sip tea, and don't forget to 'spill tea' too!





Try out this English-style afternoon tea party at home and celebrate tea and parties sophisticatedly.