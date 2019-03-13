SEARCH
5 Of The Best Places In Delhi NCR That Offer Delectable Macarons

   Updated: March 13, 2019 16:12 IST

Bursting with a pop of colours and flavours, macarons are one of the most perfect bite-sized snacks to get your hands on. Who doesn't love those tiny cookie-like, pretty-looking desserts, which just melt in the mouth, splashing a fount of sweetness to jazz up the day?  The best past of this sweet snack is that is available in a whole host of flavours. Mid-day craving or mid-night hunger, macarons are a convenience small bite option that satiates your palate to the T. A die-hard sweet lover will never settle for anything less than the best to satiate his or her sweet tooth cravings.
 

Also Read: 5 Best Pancake Places In Delhi

So, here we list some of the best bakeries/cafes/patisseries in and around Delhi, you can head to. Don't forget to have your fill and also get some packed for later.


Sugarama Patisserie

Location - Shahpur Jat, New Delhi


Situated amidst the premium designer shopping paradise of Delhi - Shahpur Jat - Sugarama Patisserie offers just the right kind of break the fashionistas need in between their shopping run. Led by Le Cordon Bleu-trained pastry chef, this small bakery is a heaven for macaron lovers for a range of flavours they have on offer - peanut butter and jelly, salted caramel, cola macarons, the vanilla pepper...the list is endless.
 

These bakeries are a heaven for macaron lovers for a range of flavours they have on offer

 


The Bombaykery

Location - DLF Phase - 4, Gurugram


This tiny, little bakery is a mansion of flavourful delights. Their macarons have fast caught the eye of many Delhiites who throng to this place from faraway places to satisfy their cravings. With a huge variety of macarons on their menu, you'll be spoilt for choice. Do try tender coconut, chocolate, passion fruit, cutting chai, filter kaapi, lavender and champagne-flavoured macarons. A bit of a warning here - be ready to be bowled over by their glass jars filled with delectable button macarons.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bread & More

Location - GK-1, New Delhi


Though, they have many outlets spread across the capital, our favourite remains the age-old eatery in the posh market of N-block, Greater Kailash-1. An ever-popular hangout place amongst the youngsters, this cozy bakery has some of the best breads and confectionery food items. But, their sweet delicacies find an equal place in the hearts of their patrons. This place serves one of the best macarons in town and you will agree with us if you've tasted them. And, if you haven't, just go get them already. Do try lavender, salted caramel, lemon and pistachios flavours.

Also Read: Macaron vs Macaroon: What's The Difference?

 

Try some fruity blueberry macarons

 

Theos

Location - DLF Mall Of India, Noida


This Noida-based patisserie is an absolute must-try. Their fruit-based macarons are a total hit with the visitors and have won the heart of many sweet freaks. Don't forget to taste their mango, lemon, coconut, blueberry and butter macarons.
 


L'Opera

Location - DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi


Owned by a French couple, this premium dessert parlour is a paradise for French dessert lovers. Indulge in the luxury of the sweet treat of their hugely popular macarons once and you'll definitely go back for more. Must try - salted caramel, lemon, coffee and vanilla.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Is your mouth watering already? So, go rush to one of these eateries near you and revel in the web of colours, aromas and flavours!

