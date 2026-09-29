A Google Photos throwback brought Koushik Kharvi back to a chapter of his life he had once tried to keep hidden. Nine years ago, he was working part-time as a Swiggy delivery partner. Today, he runs a seafood business in Bengaluru and is building another venture around the same industry.

Bengaluru Man's 9-Year Journey Goes Viral

In an Instagram video shared last week, Kharvi posted a photo of his old Swiggy ID card after Google Photos resurfaced the memory. He shared, "Nine years ago, I used to hide from my friends while delivering Swiggy." "More than the hard work, I was scared my friends would see me as just a delivery boy," he added.

His work took him to pickup counters at some of the city's top seafood restaurants. Years later, that experience has come full circle. He is now behind Mangalore in Bangalore, a food business serving Mangalorean seafood in Bengaluru.





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Kharvi described the journey as going from waiting at restaurant pickup counters to building "one of the city's popular seafood joint". He also said there is still a long way to go and thanked his customers, partners and team for supporting the business. He also thanked Swiggy for giving him an opportunity during what he described as his tough days.





Kharvi's journey did not stop with the food business. Today, the Bengaluru-based entrepreneur is associated with two ventures: Mangalore in Bangalore and an emerging seafood consultancy.

Internet Applauds His Rise

The story he shared was not a simple overnight success. And that is what stood out in the comments. One commenter wrote, "No work is small," while another said, "No job is small as long as you are surviving and taking care of your family."





Another commenter, who identified himself as a software engineer, shared that he had also worked as a delivery worker and said there was no reason to feel guilty about earning through honest work.





One commenter wrote that respecting every profession equally could reduce the pressure placed on children and society.





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People who knew Kharvi personally shared their pride in seeing his journey. One person wrote, "Seen this journey from close, and I have only one thing to say: 'PROUD of you.'" Another called it a story of being "rich with experiences, struggle and eventual triumph."





"I don't know who you are, but I AM SO PROUD OF YOU," one person wrote. Another said, "Another day of being happy for strangers on the Internet."





One regular customer said they had been visiting for years and that the place brought their hometown food together.





Google India also commented on the post, writing, "This is exactly why some memories deserve to resurface."