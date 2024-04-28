We know that the previous meal digestion is completely done, when the churn of the food that it goes through has happened, the absorption of the food which is assimilating the nutrients out of it has happened and then efficiently the elimination process is complete. There is then a rest period with the organs. Once the stomach bag is completely cleared of it all and the channels are cleared too, gradually hunger peaks. And when hunger peaks, you know that's hunger and not lust for food. Drooling happens. The acid pours into your stomach, prepared and ready to receive food.





Understanding whether you're truly hungry or not involves a delicate balance of physical cues, emotional states, and habitual behaviours.





Hunger is the need of the body and appetite is the lust of the mind. Registering the needs of the body by the mind is when the body wants fuel. The fuel is for sustenance - longevity, immunity and vitality. For this sustenance fuel, we need food. Food can only be consumed when we are hungry when hunger peaks.

Pangs of lust for food is eating out of habit, boredom, stress, or thirst. But hungry eating is eating out of an instinctive biological need to provide food as fuel to the body. Hunger pangs are more instinctive than pangs for lust for food.

Genuine hunger can lead to feelings of weakness, low energy levels, or fatigue as your body's energy reserves become depleted.

Also, true hunger typically manifests as a gnawing sensation or emptiness in the stomach, often accompanied by growling or rumbling sounds. It is the body's way of signalling a need for nourishment and energy replenishment.

The more the body can organically recognize and receive happy food, the food that is kind to your body, food that is closest to nature, sattvic food, clean food, such foods get digested in less than under 4 hours completely.

These foods are humming foods. They are full of vitality and energy. The body will easily digest such food and the hunger after such foods will peak stronger.

One must also consider the timing of the last meal or snack. If you have recently eaten a balanced meal, it is less likely that you will be truly hungry again soon.

Sometimes, simply being thirsty could also lead you to eat thinking you are hungry when what your body really needs is hydration. Before reaching for a snack, try drinking a glass of water and wait a few minutes to see if the sensation subsides.

Tune into your body's signals, listen to them carefully and practice conscious eating. Conscious eating means paying attention to the sensory experience of eating, including the taste, texture, and smell of food, as well as recognizing hunger and fullness cues.

Sitting in one place and chewing slowly can better gauge the body's true hunger signals. True hunger is typically accompanied by a desire for nourishing, whole foods that provide sustained energy and satisfaction. Cravings for specific foods, typically junk and fast foods that are high in sugar, salt, or fat could be because of poor nutrient intake or emotional hunger rather than genuine physiological need.

Know How To Distinguish Between Genuine Hunger And Cravings:

Listen to what your body is telling you, know your emotional triggers, develop a healthier relationship with food and make more informed choices about when and what to eat. Ask yourself - Am I really hungry?

Address your hunger in a wholesome way, with wholesome food, food that heals, food that feels, food that talks, food that makes you walk, food that makes you radiant and food that makes you vibrant.





About the Author: Dr Mickey Mehta is a Holistic Health Expert