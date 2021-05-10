The ongoing pandemic and the news all around have been quite disturbing for all. But amidst all these adversities, we often come across certain instances that help us keep up the positivity in us. Every now and then, we get to hear about people coming together to help each other in every possible way. We recently came across one such news that melted our hearts and made us glee. An on-duty police in Varanasi helped a dog to drink water from a hand pump. The police personnel was seen pumping the hand pump to get water for the dog.





The heart-warming image went viral on social media and a number of people shared and re-shared the post. It was originally shared by Twitter account @policemedianews. As per the handle, this image was of Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi. The image was then shared by IPS officer Sukriti Madhav Mishra, who quoted a popular dialogue from the hit-web series 'Patal Lok'. "If a man loves dogs, he is a good man. If dogs love a man, he is a good man! Incredible Benaras!" she tweeted. Take a look:

















The post garnered more than 25k likes, more than 2300 retweets and hundreds of comments. "Dogs are kayak to human being. They too have feelings like we do have. It's a great pleasure to see someone giving love to a dog," read a comment. Another person wrote, "Picture speaks thousands of words."





"Our very own Mahatma Gandhi said once, "The greatness of a nation can be judged by the way its animals are treated." I guess this gentleman is proving his words," read another comment.





What did you feel about this adorable picture? Do let us know in the comments section below.









