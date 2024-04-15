Do you ever feel the need to eat, especially something sweet, right after finishing your food? Is it not strange that we would think we are hungry after eating all that food? If you too also experience this, you are not alone. The cause for such a scenario could be insulin resistance. Now, instead of explaining all this in a complex scientific language, here is a simple and informative video by Namita Chandra Piparaiya, a Yoga and Ayurveda lifestyle specialist.





In the clip shared on Instagram, Namita portrays several roles to explain the concept -- a human who eats her food, the gut, sugar, insulin, cell, brain, and walk. In a flow of dialogues amongst all these characters, the expert explains how the sugar from the food we eat is sometimes unable to enter our cells due to insulin resistance. After taking a walk, the cell is able to take in the glucose from the food and carry out its functions.

Check out the video here:







In the caption, the expert explains, "For people with insulin resistance a little walk after a meal can help reduce the strong sweet cravings. Because even though there's plenty of food in the body, it isn't really reaching the cell. A little movement can help fix that. And regular exercise habits can even prevent diabetes and remove the blockages from the cell for good."





Further, in the comments, Namita Chandra Piparaiya answers some FAQs:

How Much To Walk?

Aim for 10-15 minutes or 1000-1500 steps. But if you can't, even 2 minutes of walking is good. And if you don't have 2 minutes - intermittently standing rather than continuously sitting at your desk also helps. Traditional wisdom says 100 steps after a meal is good. So, whatever little you can - DO IT. Any little movement counts.

Also Read: What Is The Trending OMAD (One Meal A Day) Diet And Is It Safe? Nutritionist Explains

How Long After A Meal To Walk?

A short walk immediately after. Additionally, a walk around 90 minutes after a meal can also help as that's when your blood sugar peaks.

What Should Be The Intensity?

Light-intensity walking is considered sufficient for a post-meal walk. If walking for general exercise, then 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity exercise (can talk, but can't sing) or 75 minutes a week of vigorous-intensity exercise (can't sing). For some, this may mean running as walking may not be challenging enough.

Also Read: 5 Reasons To Kickstart Your Day With A Glass Of Raisin Water

Can Walking Before Meals Help?

Yes! Any exercise improves glucose uptake. In fact, brief bouts of intense exercise half an hour before each meal are very efficient for insulin resistance. So, if you're short of time, these "exercise-snacks" can help.





Did you find this information about insulin resistance after eating food useful? Share with us in the comments.