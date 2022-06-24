The moment we cross our 20s, we notice a decline in our energy levels, body aches start surfacing and weight loss seems to be a lot more difficult. It is a fact that our metabolism runs at full throttle while we are young but it gradually slows down as we age. With time, our body goes through many changes, including metabolic and digestive functions. It's true that weight loss is difficult but definitely not impossible. Metabolism is the process by which your body converts foods eaten into energy. Slow metabolism means fewer calories burnt.





Are you also struggling to lose weight, which was not much of a concern back in your youth? We hear you. That's why, here we bring some expert tips for you to lose weight faster with slight modifications in your diet and lifestyle as a whole.

Here Are 7 Diet Tips To Lose Weight Easily Post 20s

1. Revamp Prime Nutrient Intake:

Carbs, proteins and fats are the three prime nutrients that our body always needs to function smoothly and actively. Post 20s, you should relook at the amount of these nutrients you are taking in. Nutritionist Anju Sood recommends increasing the intake of complex carbs and lowering the amount of unhealthy fats. Breakfast should be heavy with equal amounts of carbs, protein and healthy fats. Dinner should be kept light with more proteins and less carbs.

These are typically those nutrients that are required in large amounts by the body

2. Eat Well Balanced Meals

Try to incorporate different kinds of foods with different nutritional offerings in your daily diet. Our body needs all kinds of nutrients to propel the various functions of our body into action. Post 20s, it is even more important to give your body what it needs. Eat everything - from fruits and vegetables to herbs, nuts and seeds.

3. Apply Calorie Deficit

Dietitian Garima Goyal says, "Putting your body through calorie deficit works wonders in shedding exra kilos. Calorie deficit is nothing but feeding your body fewer calories by reducing the portions of your meals."

4. Avoid Stress Eating

People in their 30s, 40s and even 50s may go through professional or personal stress and may end up budging into stress eating. Dietitian Garima Goyal suggests, "The best way to tackle this is to first identify the core issue, take measures to reduce stress and make efforts to avoid eating under stress. Instead, take up alternate measures like meditation."





5. Don't Starve Yourself

It's important to strike a balance between controlling food intake and starving yourself. Dr. Anshu Jaibharat adds, "Eat just the right amount of food, follow a diet that is well-balanced, and include more of seasonal and homemade food in your diet. When you eat way less than what your body needs, your brain detects that it's getting lesser energy and reduces the speed of the fuelling cycle."

6. Give Optimal Gaps Between Meals

Dr. Anshu Jaibharat informs, "If you leave long gaps between two meals, it may slow down metabolism due to drop in blood sugar level." It's best to have small meals in regular intervals - 6 small meals in regular intervals in a day is said to be good for your body to process all the foods easily.





Don't leave too much or too less gap between meals.

7. Sleep Well And Exercise Routinely

The European Food Information Council says, "Sleep deprivation can negatively impact you metabolism. If you sleep less, your body becomes more intolerant towards glucose, which can lead to an increase in appetite, further leading to binge eating.





No matter what age group you are in, remember it's important to stay active and lead a healthy lifestyle. If you resolve to lose weight healthily, age is really just a number.



