  How To Make A Quick And Easy Desi-Style Grapefruit Salad (Recipe Inside)

How To Make A Quick And Easy Desi-Style Grapefruit Salad (Recipe Inside)

Grapefruit is power packed with vitamin C and has remarkable contribution in fighting cough, cold and flu.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: June 15, 2020 17:48 IST

Highlights
  • It works as a natural antihistamine, which is known to aid our immunity
  • Grapefruit is rich antioxidants and vitamin C
  • This fruit is best enjoyed in form of salad

There's no doubt that a bowl of fresh fruit salad can refresh us any time of the day. It is not only a quick-fix to our untimely hunger pangs, but also has several health benefits. From apple to banana and to pineapple - fruit salad can be made with any fruit you like. One such example of flavourful salad is of grapefruit. Referred to as 'chakotra' in Hindi, this fruit is a member of citrus family and has a tart-sweet taste. What makes this fruit so popular is its number of health benefits!

Health Benefits Of Grapefruit:

According to Dr. Sheela Krishnaswamy, "grapefruit is power packed with vitamin C and has remarkable contribution in fighting cough, cold and flu. It works as a natural antihistamine, which is known to aid our immunity system."

Grapefruit is known to be rich in fibre and low in carbohydrate, which aid better metabolism. As per the scientists at the American Nutrition and Medical research Centre, this moon-shaped fruit also contain some unique plant compounds which reduce insulin level and promote weight loss.

Due to its rich antioxidants and vitamin C-content, this fruit helps in flushing out toxins from our body and promote overall health.

Dr. Krishnaswamy further stated that due to the sweet-tangy taste, this fruit is generally consumed in form of salad.

Hence, we bring you a quick and easy desi-style grapefruit salad recipe that will not only please your taste-buds, but also can be a healthy inclusion in your daily diet.

Here's The Recipe Of Desi-Style Grapefruit Salad:

Ingredients:

Grapefruits- 2 cups (peeled and chopped)

Mustard oil- 1-2 teaspoon

Green chilli- 2

Coriander leaves- 1 teaspoon (freshly chopped)

Black salt- as per taste

Sugar- as per taste

Method:

Step 1. Take the grapefruits in a mixing bowl and add mustard oil, green chillies, black salt and sugar to it.

Step 2. Break the green chillies with hand and mix well with all the other ingredients. This mixing is done best with hands. Make sure everything is mixed well together.

Step 3. Garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves and serve.

You can also add paneer or grilled prawns to the dish to make it taste exotic. Eat healthy, stay safe!



About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

