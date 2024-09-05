Idli, dosa, vada and more - South Indian food defines the epitome of comfort in every possible way. It is subtle yet rich in taste and fulfils you to the core at any given time. What makes the cuisine more palatable are the various types of chutneys served along. In fact, you would be fascinated to know that each Southern region has their unique chutney recipes, served alongside the food. One such popular option is podi - meaning 'masala'. Whenever you visit a South Indian restaurant, you will find podi being served along with your dosas and idlis, but the taste differs from place to place. Wonder why? It is because of the uniqueness of the concoction as per region.





We recently came across one such version of podi that includes the zing of red chillies and garlic. It's the Andhra-style karam podi. While the masala is easily available at stores and e-commerce platforms, you can also make it at home with some basic ingredients.





What Is So Special About Andhra Karam Podi?

This podi is brownish and includes the husk of black urad dal, ground along with other ingredients including curry leaves, garlic, peanuts and more. Some popular variations of karam podi include nalla karam podi (garlic karam podi), palli karam podi (peanut karam podi), kobbari karam podi (coconut karam podi) and more.





Karam podi is spicy, and zingy and also benefits health in multiple ways. Thanks to ingredients like peanuts and dal, the masala is packed with protein, fibre and various essential minerals, which may help have anti-inflammatory effects on your body.





Homemade Andhra Karam Podi Recipe: How To Make Andhra Karam Podi At Home?

The recipe is super simple and super spicy. All you need to do is get hold of some good quality red chillis, Bydagi or Kashmiri red chilli for colour, garlic, urad dal, chana dal, salt and oil. You can also add coconut, curry leaves, peanuts, red dal, coriander seeds etc to enhance the flavours of the dish.





Step 1. Heat oil in a pan and fry the red chillies.





Step 2. Heat some more oil and fry the garlic, urad dal, and chana dal.





Step 3. Blend red chillies in the mixer grinder.





Step 4. Add the rest of the ingredients, along with salt, and mix again.





Step 5. Store in an airtight container, in a cool and dry place.





That's it. You have a fresh batch of Andhra Karam Podi ready to be relished with idli, dosa and even ghee rice. Click here for the detailed recipe.