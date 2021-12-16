The variety that Indian cuisine offers is never-ending. There are so many greasy, spicy and heavy dishes that we always want to dig into. But sometimes, we simply want to avoid all that and have a light, comforting and fulfilling meal. That's when humble south Indian food comes to our aid, with its mainstay of dosa, sambar, and chutney! The crispy, thin, and wafer-like dosa is a household favourite, and we can easily find this around the country. And the best part is that there are so many varieties of dosa that we can never get enough of it. However, making all these varieties at home can be a task. Since the dosa batter requires a lot of time to ferment and be ready to cook, it can often be a hassle for those pressed on time. So, for you to make things easier here, we bring you an instant recipe for atta dosa!





As the name suggests, this dosa has a batter made out of wheat. This recipe is so easy to make that it will be ready in just 20 minutes. Once you make this, serve it with a hot bowl of sambhar and chutneys for maximum indulgence! You can make this recipe for any meal and enjoy it with your family. Read the recipe below:

Atta Dosa Recipe: Here's How To Make Atta Dosa

To make this dish, first, in a bowl, mix wheat flour, rice flour, salt, slit green chillies, curry leaves, jeera and mix. Then add water to it and make a smooth batter. Once the batter is ready, pour a ladle full of it on a greased hot pan. Let it cook from one side, then add some oil to another side. Next, flip the dosa and cook till crispy. Lastly, take it out and enjoy!

For the full recipe of atta dosa, click here.





Make this delicious delight, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!



