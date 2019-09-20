SEARCH
Indian Cooking Tips: Quick Tip To Fix A Sticky Dosa Tawa

If your tawa is sticky or burnt for some reason and you pour a ladleful of batter on it, it will only result in a mushy and uncooked batter lump.

Deeksha Sarin  |  Updated: September 20, 2019 18:04 IST

Making dosas on a sticky tawa can be quite annoying!

Picture this: You're spending a lazy Sunday afternoon at home and suddenly crave for some South Indian comfort food. Just when you make up your mind and step into the kitchen to make some crispy dosas for yourself, while making dosa, you end up being disappointed as the dosa tawa suddenly gets too sticky. Making dosas on a sticky tawa can be quite annoying! If your tawa is sticky or burnt for some reason and you pour a ladleful of batter on it, it will only result in a mushy and uncooked batter lump. No matter how much oil you end up putting on the sides of the dosa, it just won't come out. Even if you're using a non-stick tawa, it may also turn out to be sticky after being used for a while. But wait, you can now fix this issue with a simple and quick Indian cooking tip that will make your cooking experience hassle-free and enjoyable.

(Also Read: Love Dosas? Try These Innovative Varieties in Delhi)

Here's A Quick Tip To Fix Sticky Dosa Tawa

All you need is regular flour or atta to fix a sticky dosa tawa. Just take a handful of atta and smear it on the dosa tawa. Then, with the help of your fingers, just evenly rub the flour on the surface of the tawa including the sides, corners and edges. Once it is done, dust off all the flour and clean the surface of the tawa using a kitchen towel. Once you start making the dosas, start by putting the tawa on low flame and eventually bring it to high flame. Follow this tip each time you plan to make dosas at home. It's quite a handy tip and won't take much of your time and effort.

Pair your dosas with chutneys of your choice and satisfy your South Indian food cravings like never before!

Note: While rubbing the flour on the surface of the tawa, make sure that the tawa is completely dry with absolutely no moisture on it as the flour will then stick on the tawa defeating the whole idea of getting a non-sticky tawa.

Now, that we have shared an amazing kitchen tip with you, get started by making crispy hot dosas at home. If you need help in making restaurant-style dosas at home, click this link. Also, if you happen to know about more such cooking techniques and tips, do share them with us in the comments section below.

Comments

About Deeksha SarinAn eccentric foodie and a die-hard falooda lover, Deeksha loves riding scooty in search of good street food! A piping hot cup of adrak wali chai can make her day bright and shiny!

