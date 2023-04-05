The vast Indian cuisine is home to some of the most lavish desserts. From halwa to rabri, malpua to jalebi - those with a sweet tooth are clearly spoilt for choice. While store-bought mithais and sweets are quite easily available in the markets, there is something so uniquely satisfying about the desserts made at home from scratch. Be it a humble kheer or a melt-in-the-mouth ladoo, Indian sweets can easily be made at home. We have come across a new dessert called atta ladoo that is not just delicious but also adds plenty of nutrition to your daily diet. So, what is this atta ladoo recipe all about? Here's what you need to know.

What Is Atta Ladoo? Ingredients Of Atta Ladoo For Good Health

Atta ladoo, also called wheat ladoo, is nothing but a round dessert made with three basic ingredients of wheat flour, sugar and ghee or clarified butter. This simple and lip-smacking dessert is one of the quintessential Indian sweets made for festive occasions. It can be consumed as an anytime dessert or a mid-meal snack, to load up on good health without compromising on taste.





Is Atta Ladoo Good For Health? | Benefits Of Atta Ladoo Ingredients For Immunity

Believe it or not, atta ladoo can be good for health. Apart from the basic ingredients used in its making, it also has multiple other ingredients that can prove useful in boosting immunity. Take a look:

Dry Fruits

Selective dry fruits such as almonds, raisins, melon seeds and cashews can be used in the making of atta ladoo. They are a storehouse of good fats and also help rev up the immune function.

Ghee

Loaded with healthy fats and essential vitamins, ghee can prove to be an excellent immunity booster for the body. Thus, always use it in the making of atta ladoo.

Spices

A couple of spices are also used to make atta ladoo including dry ginger powder and ajwain. While ginger is a well-known remedy to keep infections at bay, ajwain has strong vitamin C and antioxidant content that could help boost immune health.

Jaggery

Instead of sugar, use jaggery in the making of atta ladoo and give a boost to your immunity. Jaggery also has plenty of iron content which is excellent for people with anaemia and low haemoglobin.

Gond

Edible gum, also known as gond katira, is also used in the atta ladoo recipe. Gond is an excellent way to boost immunity during weather changes, keeping diseases and infections at bay.





How To Make Atta Ladoo | Easy Atta Ladoo Recipe For Good Health

The recipe for atta ladoo is quite simple and even beginners can make it. You need a handful of ingredients and a cook time of about forty minutes to make this recipe. With these quantities, you can make up to 10 laddoos and store them for a month in an airtight container in a cool, dry place.

First, roast all the dry fruits, nuts and seeds on low heat in a non-stick pan. Keep them aside and pound them coarsely to get a grainy texture. Let these cool. Add ghee to a pan and dry roast the wheat flour or atta till it changes its colour and the fat separates. Let it come to room temperature. Now, take a bowl and add all the ingredients to it. Mix in the spices and powdered sugar and use a bit of ghee on your hands to form the ladoos. Enjoy!

For the full recipe for atta ladoo, click here.