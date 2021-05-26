Who doesn't love a scrumptious, filled with dry fruits and a heavenly sweet ladoo? A bite into this sweet gives you a crumbling texture and a hearty feeling. But making ladoos can always be a challenge. To get that right amount of ingredients, texture and sweetness may take years to master. Maybe that's why we are always looking out of the ladoos made by our grandparents. The perfection comes with time and our dadi's and nani's have certainly mastered that. While you are still practising the perfect taste and shape of your ladoo, we bring you a 3-ingredient ladoo which you can make in 10 minutes!





Making a ladoo in just 10 minutes may sound unbelievable, but it is possible. All you need is rice flour, coconut powder and powdered sugar to make this recipe.





(Alao Read: Watch: How To Make 3-Ingredient Boondi Ladoo At Home)

The three-ingredient ladoos are super easy to make





Rice flour is widely available and is used in several South Indian dishes. It is said to be gluten-free and is beneficial for those who have gluten intolerance. Along with this, rice flour is also known to have insoluble fibres that keep the digestive tract functioning. The high fibres of rice flour may also improve heart health, bowel movement, and cholesterol. Rich in calcium and zinc, rice flour can be used as a natural exfoliant.

(Also Read: Healthy Diet: 4 Delightful Ladoo Recipes That Are Refined Sugar Free And Incredibly Nutritious)





With its benefits, making a ladoo out of rice flour is definitely a good idea. With no use of ghee or mawa, this recipe is simple and will give you tasty and nutritious ladoos in just 10 minutes.





Firstly take a pan and add 1 cup of rice flour. Roast the rice flour on a low flame; make sure that the rice flour does not turn brown. When the flour gets fragrant add five tablespoons of coconut powder. Stir both the ingredients on low flame. When the mixture gets a little coarse, add a three-fourth cup of malai. As your ingredients combine, add half a cup of powdered sugar and mix on low flame. For an extra kick of flavour you can add half a tablespoon of elaichi powder-Cook for additional three-four minutes on low flame only. Then close the gas and cover the mix with a lid for 10 minutes.





At last, all you need to do is bind the ladoos with your fist and add dry fruits if required.





Check out the full recipe of laddoo here:

















Make these easy and quick 3 ingredient ladoo and let us know how did you like them.