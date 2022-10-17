Maharashtrian cuisine is known for offering one of the most flavourful dishes, which are loaded with a range of spices. From the quintessential vada pav to spicy misal pav, this cuisine never disappoints. What is unique about the state's cuisine is that every district has its own special irresistible dishes. One of those is the Kolhapuri cuisine, which has earned a reputation for its tender Kolhapur chicken, Kolhapur fish and vegetables too. When it comes to preparing a Kolhapuri dish, the Kolhapuri masala is an indispensable part of it. This masala is widely available in the market in powder form and people often use it to experience the cuisine. However, according to chef Ajay Chopra, the dried masala can't beat the taste of the aromatic freshly-prepared Kolhapuri paste.





So, the chef has given us the much-needed recipe for Kolhapuri paste in his latest Instagram Reels. Take a look:

To make the Kolhapuri paste, first, arrange the ingredients listed below.

Coriander seeds

Jeera

Dried red chillies

Stone flower or dagad phool

Cinnamon

Star anise

Black pepper

Clove

Fennel seeds

Sesame seeds

Poppy seeds

Grated coconut

Once you have gathered all the items, head to the kitchen and follow the below steps.





Step - 1: Put a pan and drizzle some oil on it. Then add coriander seeds, jeera, 2 to 3 bay leaves, and dried red chillies. Also, don't forget to add some stone flowers which will bring an authentic Maharashtrian flavour.





Step - 3: Continue to add cinnamon, star anise, black pepper and clove before mixing the spices well. Next toss in some sesame seeds, fennel seeds, poppy seeds, and grated coconut.





Step - 4: Cook the spices for a while making sure that the coconut has turned brown. Then turn off the flame and add paste of at least 3 to 4 red chillies.





Step - 5: Put the mixture in a blender to make the smooth Kolhapuri paste.





You can easily use this masala to spice up anything from your Kolhapuri-style mutton to sizzling vegetables.