Kolhapuri Vegetables - A Maharashtrian Recipe That You Must Try If You Like Your Food Spicy

Kolhapuri vegetables recipe is a must-try.

Highlights Kolhapuri cuisine is known for its strong, robust flavours.

Kolhapuri vegetables dish is spicy and tastes amazing.

Here's an easy recipe to make it at home.

We are set in our ways when it comes to the food of our liking. We want it to be spicy and burst out lots of flavours in our mouth to whet our appetite. We have our very own Punjabi cuisine to thank for giving us the most robust flavours in each and every meal. But, if you want to explore other offerings of the vast and varied Indian cuisine, Kolhapuri food will impress you just the same way. Kolhapuri is a small town located in the South-west corner of Maharashtra. The city may be small in size but it is big on flavours, and that is exactly what we were looking for.





Kolhapuri chicken is a popular dish that has found fans across the nation. For vegetarians, Kolhapuri vegetables is just as amazing a dish. Brimming with Kolhapuri spices to season vegetables, this lesser-known veg dish is worth trying at least once. Although, we are sure it won't be just one time, you'll end up making it again and again after you'll get a taste of its magic.











A range of spices are blended to make masala powder.





The best part about this recipe is that you can use any vegetables of your choice and flavour them with some strong spices, tangy curd, citrusy lemon juice and creamy coconut.

Spicy Kolhapuri Vegetables Recipe:

Here's the step-by-step recipe of Kolhapuri vegetables with ingredients and clear cooking instructions.





Promoted

First marinate your vegetables in curd with lemon juice, ginger-garlic paste, salt and grated onions, and keep aside. Then, prepare the Kolhapuri-special spice masala by grinding desiccated coconut with cloves, cinnamon, ginger, black peppercorns, mace, dagar phool (optional) and whole Kashmiri red chillies.





Now, all that is left to be done is sauteing the vegetable mixture in oil with the prepared spice powder. Just bring it to a boil and your Kolhapuri vegetables dish is ready. You can pair it with rice, chapatti or even toasted breads.









