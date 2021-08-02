If you ever feel like gorging into something sweet-n-spicy - more like something that makes your heart skip a beat - then we suggest, give Maharashtrian cuisine a try. Each dish in this cuisine sees an extensive usage of flavours, which subsequently helps you prepare a lip-smacking variety of foods with exotic taste, texture and aroma. Maharashtrian cuisine never fails to impress foodies from across India, especially the ones with penchant for regional and local foods. Mumbai, Pune, Lonavala, Nagpur, Kolhapur et al - each city in Maharashtra is known to offer something unique. Right from vada pav and misal pav to murukku and bhel - there's an array of snacks in this cuisine that leave a strong impression on your mind and palate.





One such popular Maharashtrian snack is kat vada. Straight from the street of Kolhapur, kat vada (also known as usal vada) is a recipe which is known for its spicy sauces. It is basically a curry-based snack that includes fried batata vada (potato mashed patty) dipped in spicy gravy made with ingredients which are easily available at your home. Some must-have ingredients in this recipe are coconut, onion, tomatoes and some spices like red chilli powder, garam masala, jaggery powder, salt etc. This recipe is not only delicious but can also be prepared very easily. So, without any further ado, let's dig deeper into the recipe of Kolhapuri Kat vada.

How To Make Kolhapuri Kat Vada | Kolhapuri Kat Vada Recipe:

For this recipe, you need to prepare vada by boiling and mashing the potatoes. Once done, heat oil in a pan, add mustard seeds, ginger-garlic paste, curry leaves, pinch of turmeric powder and let them splutter. Later, add mashed potatoes and mix well. Now, take a small portion out of it, round and make a ball-like structure, dip into besan batter and deep fry. Continue doing this until the potato mixture gets finished.





For Gravy (Kat): Start with roasting the spices. Once done, add grated coconut, ginger-garlic paste, tomatoes, salt and cover for a few minutes. Now. blend it in a blender until a smooth and consistent paste. Then, heat oil in a pan again and add turmeric powder, hing, blended tomatoes, water and sauté for 5-6 minutes. Now dip the crispy deep fried vada in the gravy. Garnish it with coriander and sev and voila! Your Kolhapuri kat vada is ready to be relished.





Here's the detailed recipe for you.





Try this recipe as your next evening snack. And do not forget to pair a hot cup of chai or coffee with it. Let us know how you liked it in the comment section below.



